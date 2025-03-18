Nemysis Limited Announces Investment by Avia Pharma AB in the Capital of the Company

Nemysis is pleased to announce signing of a Subscription Agreement (the "Agreement") under which Avia Pharma AB has invested in the capital of the company.

The proceeds from the issue of shares will be used to accelerate the commercialisation of the Company's novel and innovative oral iron supplement, Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate ("IHAT"), the Group's wider commercial product portfolio and to support the completion of development and initial commercial manufacturing of Endoprotease 40, the Company's oral enzymatic therapy for the destruction of Gluten and prevention of symptomatic gluten exposure in gluten intolerant (Celiac Disease) and non-celiac gluten sensitive sufferers.

This investment represents the first commitment under the Company's current funding round as well as an important endorsement by a commercial company operating in the markets of Nemysis' products and is expected to support ongoing funding discussions with private parties, as well as those resulting from the Grant First award secured by the Company under the EU's Horizon programme.

Commenting on the Agreement, Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman & CEO remarks "We are delighted to have received this interest and support form Avia, a company with strong experience operating in the markets our products target and therefore well positioned to appreciate their innovative nature and differentiated market positioning. Avia brings strong knowledge of the markets across Northern Europe, complementing our experience and expertise in the markets of Southern Europe".

Jacob Calmvik, Avia Pharma AB CEO, states: "We are pleased to have invested in Nemysis and to be supporting the development and accelerated commercialisation of its important

product portfolio which is in line with our aims of improving health in Northern Europe. Through our shared therapeutic areas of interest, we see great potential for ongoing and future collaborations as both a shareholder and stakeholder".

