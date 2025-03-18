Leidos Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for Eighth Consecutive Year

For the eighth consecutive year, Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Leidos is one of only two honorees in the Information Technology category this year.

"We are gratified that Ethisphere has again recognized Leidos for our commitment to ethics, integrity, and responsible business practices," said Tom Bell, Leidos chief executive officer. "Our employees embody these values every day, ensuring we operate with trust and accountability in everything we do."

Leidos fosters a strong culture of ethics and integrity, guided by its Code of Conduct, which outlines principles for conducting business at the highest ethical standards. The code serves as a foundational resource for employees, helping to enhance and sustain a strong culture in daily operations.

"Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "This approach is good for business. Employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure. Congratulations to Leidos for once again achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies."

Grounded in Ethisphere's Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment evaluates companies across more than 240 different proof points related to ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. In 2025, 136 companies spanning 19 countries and 44 industries were recognized for their commitment to ethical business conduct.

The full list of the World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

