SCS Global Services Joins ECO Platform As Newest Member Offering Life Cycle Assessment for the European Market

Membership in non-profit association allows SCS to stay on top of European standards and Product Category Rules

SCS Global Services (SCS), an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, has joined ECO Platform, a global non-profit organization focused on promoting and contributing to sustainable development of a low-carbon economy and resource efficiency in the construction sector.

ECO Platform's goal is mainstreaming life cycle assessment (LCA) for buildings and infrastructure projects by providing reliable product data in an affordable and effective manner. The organization provides critical information on current developments, networking amongst industry experts, development and maintenance of verification guidelines for Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) tools, the alignment of content, rules, quality and format for life cycle product data and more.

Joining ECO Platform will allow SCS to better serve its clients with business in European markets. Conducting LCAs and EPDs in Europe has additional requirements that many in North America are unfamiliar with. By joining ECO Platform, SCS can stay current on the latest standards and product category rules (PCRs) in Europe, and in turn provide more accurate and compliant assessments for its clientele.

SCS has been completing LCAs for over 30 years for many major industries, NGOs and governments using a variety of recognized methodologies. SCS prides itself on its international recognition for its work with global entities and has spoken extensively on the topic at many national and international forums. Therefore, pursuing membership with ECO Platform is a natural progression in expanding its international standards knowledge-base.

"With our extensive experience in LCA/EPD verification, we realized that adding ECO Platform to our portfolio of association memberships will further elevate the level of expertise and service we can give to those organizations seeking compliant EPDs and LCAs in Europe," said Keith Killpack, Technical Director of SCS' Environmental Certification Services. "ECO Platform's mission in promoting sustainable development and resource efficiency in the construction industry closely aligns with SCS' values. We are excited to be a member of this important organization."

"We're pleased to have SCS Global Services on board. Their expertise in LCA and EPD verification strengthens our network, and we look forward to their active contribution in our working groups" said Christian Donath, Managing Director, ECO Platform.

SCS' experienced LCA team has a diverse technical background that utilizes the latest software and databases in its work to ensure that the LCAs are complete, accurate, and cost-effective. Its expertise also includes standards development, participating in the development of ISO LCA standards, as well as developing Product Category Rules through a multi-stakeholder process.

