Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Online Recycling Platform, hubbIT, Recognized With Georgia State University Marketing Award

We're thrilled to announce that our online trading platform, hubbIT, was recognized as a finalist in Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business' 2025 Marketing Awards for Excellence in Innovation. This is a significant honor that validates the hard work our team put into launching hubbIT, a one-of-a-kind tool that opens the recycling marketplace to thousands of businesses previously unable to get the value they deserve from their recyclable materials.

Thank you, Georgia State University Department of Marketing and the Marketing RoundTable at the Robinson College of Business, for seeing hubbIT's value.

