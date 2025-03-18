ScottsMiracle-Gro: Scotts Miracle-Gro Creates New Line With Recyclable, Paper Bag

By Rudy Sanchez

Originally published by DIELINE

Packaging lawn products like seeds sustainably can be a challenge. Bags have to be very durable, watertight, and airtight to protect the seeds until they're ready to be dropped on the ground to grow. Home improvement and garden departments can also be rough and tumble environments.

Remarkably, Scotts Miracle-Gro has created a 100% recyclable paper bag for a new sub-brand called O.M. Scott & Sons. The new line of lawn care products includes Tall Fescue seed, Bermuda Grass seed, Clover seed, and Grass Food. O.M. Scott & Sons is also free of artificial ingredients or pesticides and is kid and pet-friendly.

Image courtesy of DIELINE

