Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2025 14:50 Uhr
ScottsMiracle-Gro: Scotts Miracle-Gro Creates New Line With Recyclable, Paper Bag

Finanznachrichten News

By Rudy Sanchez

Originally published by DIELINE

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Packaging lawn products like seeds sustainably can be a challenge. Bags have to be very durable, watertight, and airtight to protect the seeds until they're ready to be dropped on the ground to grow. Home improvement and garden departments can also be rough and tumble environments.

Remarkably, Scotts Miracle-Gro has created a 100% recyclable paper bag for a new sub-brand called O.M. Scott & Sons. The new line of lawn care products includes Tall Fescue seed, Bermuda Grass seed, Clover seed, and Grass Food. O.M. Scott & Sons is also free of artificial ingredients or pesticides and is kid and pet-friendly.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of DIELINE

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
