Identity Defined Security Alliance selects Saviynt to help educate business and technology leaders on how to secure human and non-human identities in an AI-driven world

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced its selection as co-chair of Identity Management Day on April 8, 2025. This marks Saviynt's fourth consecutive year as co-chair, underscoring its commitment to advancing and shaping the identity security industry. Saviynt has always been at the forefront of identity security innovation, anticipating industry shifts and delivering a modern converged platform even before the market recognized the need. It has empowered organizations to manage and secure identities in an era shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The theme of this year's Identity Management Day Existential Identity captures a transformative shift in the nature of digital identity, driven by the rapid rise of AI-driven agents, machine identities, and automation. As we enter this new era, a single human identity may be accompanied by multiple AI agents, each with its own distinct digital identity, creating complex interactions. The once-clear boundaries between human and machine identities are increasingly blurred, fundamentally reshaping how we approach authentication, authorization, and trust models. In this evolving landscape, organizations must rethink their strategies and adopt a modern identity security platform like Saviynt's Identity Cloud to safeguard these diverse and dynamic identities, ensuring security and resilience in an AI-driven world.

"Identity security has become more than an IT function it is a critical business enabler and the foundation of cybersecurity," said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. "As AI and automation reshape how organizations manage human and non-human identities, we are proud to co-chair Identity Management Day to help drive awareness of the evolving challenges and opportunities in this space. This event enables us to educate businesses on how to strengthen their identity security programs and prepare for the impact of AI on the future of identity and cybersecurity."

As part of Identity Management Day, Henrique Teixeira, senior vice president of strategy at Saviynt and former Gartner analyst, will deliver the opening keynote titled "More Human than Human: A Riveting Story About Machines, AI, and Identity." In this session, Teixeira will explore the impact of AI and automation on identity management, highlighting the rise of AI-driven agents and the growing complexity of human and machine identity interactions.

"Saviynt's continued role as a co-chair of Identity Management Day is crucial in advancing awareness and action around the evolving identity landscape," said Jeff Reich, executive director at Identity Defined Security Alliance. "As AI-driven agents and non-human identities become more integrated into our digital ecosystems, the need for strong identity management practices has never been greater. Saviynt's leadership in securing complex identity environments helps drive our mission forward, empowering organizations to adopt proactive strategies and safeguard their digital future."

Join Saviynt During Identity Management Day:

Saviynt's Virtual Booth: Meet us in our virtual booth from 9 10 a.m. EST, 12:35 1:45 p.m. EST, and 3:30 4:15 p.m. EST on April 8.

Opening Keynote: Join Saviynt's SVP of Strategy Henrique Teixeira from 10:30 11:15 a.m. EST for his opening keynote titled "More Human than Human: A Riveting Story About Machines, AI, and Identity." The session will take attendees on a compelling journey through the evolving landscape of identity management and identity security, where the interactions with humans and non-human identities create unprecedented challenges, and opportunities for organizations.

Attend the Virtual Conference: In its fifth year, the virtual conference brings together identity and security leaders and practitioners from all over the world to learn and engage. Registration is free.

To learn more about Saviynt's participation in Identity Management Day, and its importance to the identity security industry, please visit the blog.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318875222/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com