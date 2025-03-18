MRCOOL, LLC, Continues Growth With Announcement of Second Franchise Location

In September of 2024, MRCOOL® publicized the expansion of their brand with the establishment of their first franchise location. Today, MRCOOL® is eager to announce its second franchise location - Dasen Construction Inc. in Los Angeles, California. Taisen Zhang founded Dasen Construction Inc. in 2019 as a bridge between the general public in need of HVAC and the engineering side of the industry. Taisen has a wealth of experience as an HVAC engineer, as he ran two factories before establishing what is now the most recent MRCOOL® franchise location.

Taisen Zhang at the MRCOOL® Booth at AHR Expo



Taisen became a MRCOOL® dealer in 2020, drawn to the company's innovative product lines as well as the elevated quality of the systems. The unique installation of the MRCOOL® DIY® Mini-Split and the efficient performance of the Universal® Systems stood out to the retired engineer in particular. Taisen said "Innovation is driven by passion. I'm grateful to have found MRCOOL®, where I can share my passion for making HVACR more accessible to customers."

Taisen went on to say that they already work with a team of experienced contractors and that they "hope to provide training for the next generation to install contractor grade products all throughout southern California."

MRCOOL® has assisted Dasen Construction Inc. in the search for and purchase of a new warehouse in a highly strategic location. Mia Hu, Franchising Coordinator, believes that this branch of the MRCOOL® franchise will be more contractor-focused due to Taisen Zhang's history in the industry. "With a new warehouse and a wealth of experience in the industry, we're prepared for Taisen and the company to change the landscape of HVAC in California."

Nathan Rowton, President of MRCOOL® Franchising, LLC, is "incredibly excited to bring MRCOOL® Franchising to the Los Angeles and greater California market-an area that perfectly aligns with our commitment to energy efficiency, smart technology, and customer-driven solutions. With our new franchise opportunities, we're not just expanding our footprint; we're empowering local entrepreneurs to play a key role in delivering cutting-edge HVAC solutions to one of the most dynamic regions in the country."

Looking toward the future, Taisen said that they hope to be a great asset to MRCOOL® as a distributor in an ideal location, as California is currently the state with the highest number of MRCOOL® sales. Nathan agreed, saying that "this is a major step forward in our mission to make high-quality, energy-efficient climate control accessible to more homes and businesses across California."

The franchise is located at 17440 Railroad St, City of Industry, CA 91748, and you can reach them at 626-250-0336. If you are interested in more information, or in becoming a MRCOOL® franchisee, please visit https://www.mrcoolfranchising.com/ or email support@mrcoolfranchising.com.

Legal Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of or want to locate a franchise in one of these states, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. Franchise offerings are made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.

Contact Information

Rebekah Quarles

rebekah.q@mrcool.com

270-366-0457





SOURCE: MRCOOL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire