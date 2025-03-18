Introducing the New Single-Plot Sunflower Header Exclusively From ALMACO

Header designed specifically to meet the unique needs of sunflower seed research.

As a leading provider of cutting-edge agricultural research equipment, ALMACO is excited to announce the launch of a new specialty sunflower header. After a sunflower crop has reached maturity, harvesting sunflowers presents unique challenges, particularly due to their top-heavy eastern tilt. Special plot harvesting solutions are required to help with this challenge. The new sunflower header from ALMACO is made specifically with sunflowers in mind to address fallen and standing sunflower heads in the field.

Sunflower Harvest: New Sunflower Header

Sunflower Harvest with the New ALMACO Sunflower Header and R1 Combine

To accommodate for the height of the crop, an increased side wall height is used with a transparent mesh back wall on the header shielding. The design maximizes the efficiency of gathering the sunflower plants into the head, assists the sunflower heads to the rotating cutting knife, up to the gathering belts, and to the conveyor system. Less seed loss in the plot combine means better data for seed research professionals.

"In sunflower seed research, every seed counts. Our new sunflower header is specifically designed to minimize seed loss and maximize efficiency, leading to better research outcomes," said Todd Vincent, Senior Global Sales Executive at ALMACO. "By integrating this header with our ALMACO R1 Single-Plot Combine, researchers can conduct more precise and effective trials, leading to faster advancement decisions in sunflower seed research."

The ALMACO R1 Single-Plot Combine, already trusted by researchers for its precision and reliability, further enhances data collection with the integration of the ALMACO D1 Data Collection Unit. This technology provides real-time weight and moisture measurements during harvest, enabling researchers to make more informed decisions.

Sunflowers, with their striking blooms and diverse applications, have become a focal point in modern agriculture. From advancements in breeding and cultivation to their market impact and environmental adaptability, sunflower research plays a vital role in maximizing crop productivity and sustainability.

Sunflower seed research presents both challenges and opportunities for the agricultural industry. Researchers are at the forefront of innovation, enhancing sunflower cultivation techniques to improve yields while promoting environmental stewardship. Beyond their agronomic benefits, sunflowers offer aesthetic appeal and hypoallergenic properties, making them a valuable crop for both commercial industries and consumers alike.

As sunflower seed research continues to evolve, ALMACO remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that support agricultural advancements. The new sunflower header is now available for research teams looking to enhance their sunflower harvesting operations. For more information, visit our ALMACO Website or contact ALMACO at sales@almaco.com.

SOURCE: ALMACO

Growth and Impact from Sunflower Seed Research.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire