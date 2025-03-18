Indian PV exporters stand to gain from China's restricted access to the US market, but mounting price competition from Chinese manufacturers and the risk of US tariffs on Indian goods could threaten their long-term growth, says Rubix Data Sciences in a new report. From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturers must prepare for potential disruptions from Chinese price competition and possible US tariffs on Indian goods. To navigate shifting trade conditions, they need to diversify markets, expand domestic production, and improve product quality, said a new report by Rubix Data Sciences, a risk ...

