Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - NB Tech Acquisitions ("NB Tech"), a leader in technology innovation and investment, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rhys Parry as its new Chief Technology Officer. With nearly three decades of experience driving DevOps transformations and pioneering AI-based solutions, Rhys brings a wealth of expertise to NB Tech, positioning the company for accelerated innovation and enhanced performance across its diverse technology portfolio.

Rhys Parry's arrival marks a pivotal moment for NB Tech as it continues to scale its operations in ecommerce, cryptocurrency, and beyond. His extensive background-spanning federal election software modernization to large-scale cloud-native implementations-equips him to lead NB Tech's technological evolution. As CTO, Rhys will oversee critical initiatives, including the development of the "Big Engine" AI-first platform, ensuring seamless integration across the company's ecosystems.

Rhys's leadership promises to deliver transformative benefits to NB Tech:

Accelerated Timelines: By leveraging process automation and agile methodologies, Rhys can shrink project timelines from months to weeks, speeding up product releases.

AI & DevOps Leadership: His expertise in AI-driven development, microservices, and continuous integration keeps NB Tech at the forefront of technological innovation.

Holistic Tech Oversight: From refining crypto "sniper bots" to optimizing ecommerce data flows, Rhys ensures cohesive, high-performing solutions aligned with NB Tech's growth goals.

Eric Liboiron, Founder and acting CEO of NB Tech Acquisitions, expressed his excitement about the appointment: "Rhys Parry's addition as CTO is a game-changer for NB Tech. His deep expertise in AI and DevOps, combined with his vision for streamlined, impactful technology, will propel our projects-like the 'Big Engine'-to new heights, delivering faster results and greater value for our stakeholders."

Beyond his strategic oversight of DevOps transformations and AI integrations, Rhys is already spearheading the "Big Engine" initiative, a unified AI-first infrastructure that powers everything from ecommerce product selection to cryptocurrency trading. His appointment reinforces NB Tech's commitment to cutting-edge innovation and operational excellence, ensuring the company remains agile and competitive in a fast-evolving tech landscape. With Rhys at the helm of its technology division, NB Tech is primed for faster releases, optimized performance, and sustained growth across all its ventures.

About NB Tech Acquisitions

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, NB Tech Acquisitions is a private holding company and technology incubator specializing in acquiring and scaling groundbreaking startups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, ecommerce, and cybersecurity. Through strategic investments and innovative solutions, NB Tech drives transformation and creates exceptional value for its stakeholders.

SOURCE: NB Tech Acquisitions Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245056

