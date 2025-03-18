Pressure Transmitter Market worth $3.84 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pressure transmitter market is expected to be USD 3.84 billion by 2030 from USD 3.21 billion from 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The pressure transmitter market is growing due to several important factors. One major reason is the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions to help reduce energy use and lower operating costs. The growing use of automation in pressure systems is also boosting the market, as automated systems improve performance and reduce the need for manual work. Additionally, industries are now focusing more on improving manufacturing efficiency while meeting strict environmental regulations. This has led to higher investment in advanced pressure transmitter technologies that support sustainability goals.

Pressure Transmitter Market

228 - Tables

75 - Figures

280 - Pages

Pressure Transmitter Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.21 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 3.84 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% Forecast Period 2025-2030 Segments Covered By Technology, Type, Design & Functionality, Fluid Type, Measurement Application, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Addressing cybersecurity risks associated with IIoT integration Key Market Opportunities Development of pressure transmitters with smart calibration and self-diagnostics features Key Market Drivers Rising use of automation by industry players to optimize resources and boost efficiency



Differential pressure transmitter is expected to register the largest market share during forecast period.

The differential pressure transmitter segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the pressure transmitter market during the forecast period, driven by its critical role in measuring flow, level, and pressure variations across industries. These transmitters are widely used in oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and water & wastewater treatment, where precise measurements are essential for maintaining operational efficiency. Their ability to perform reliably in high-pressure and extreme environments makes them vital for complex industrial applications. In the oil & gas sector, differential pressure transmitters are extensively used for pipeline flow measurement, tank-level monitoring, and subsea operations, ensuring both safety and performance optimization. They also play a crucial role in steam flow monitoring for power plants, enhancing energy efficiency and process control. Additionally, in the chemical industry, these transmitters support production by maintaining accurate pressure levels, which is essential for quality assurance and regulatory compliance. With industries increasingly adopting automation and digitalization, demand for differential pressure transmitters continues to grow. As businesses focus on improving efficiency, safety, and reliability, these devices are expected to remain a key component in modern industrial operations.

The liquid fluid type segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the pressure transmitter market during the forecast period.

The liquid fluid type segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the pressure transmitter market during the forecast period. Pressure transmitters are essential for accurately measuring and monitoring liquid, gas, and steam pressure across various industries, including oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and water treatment. Among these, liquid applications dominate due to the widespread need for precise pressure measurement in water management, fuel monitoring, and industrial processing. Advanced pressure transmitter technology enhances operational efficiency by ensuring real-time data accuracy, optimizing process control, and improving safety. In particular, digital advancements in pressure measurement enable seamless data integration across industrial systems, facilitating better decision-making and process automation. By enabling consistent monitoring, pressure transmitters help industries maintain regulatory compliance, reduce downtime, and enhance productivity. The growing demand for smart pressure transmitters with IoT capabilities further strengthens their role in liquid-based applications, making them an indispensable part of modern industrial operations.

The level measurement application segment is expected to hold major share in the pressure transmitter market.

The level measurement segment is expected to hold the largest share in the pressure transmitter market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for accurate and reliable level monitoring across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater, and power generation. Pressure transmitters play a vital role in ensuring precise liquid level measurements in storage tanks, processing units, and industrial vessels, helping maintain safety and operational efficiency. With stricter regulations on process safety and environmental compliance, industries are adopting advanced pressure transmitters to enhance monitoring accuracy and prevent overflows, leaks, and equipment failures. Modern pressure transmitters, equipped with digital communication and remote monitoring capabilities, improve process control and reduce maintenance costs by enabling early issue detection. Additionally, the growing integration of automation and smart monitoring systems further boosts the demand for high-performance level measurement solutions. As industries focus on efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance, pressure transmitters for level measurement will continue to dominate the market, driving overall growth in the measurement application segment.

North America is expected to hold the second largest share of the pressure transmitter market.

The North American market holds the second-largest share in the pressure transmitter industry, driven by several key factors. The region is home to major industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals, all of which rely on pressure transmitters for accurate monitoring and process control. Additionally, North America has a well-developed infrastructure for power generation and advanced manufacturing facilities that require reliable pressure measurement solutions to ensure operational efficiency and automation. Moreover, stringent regulations on safety, environmental protection, and energy efficiency further drive the adoption of high-precision pressure transmitters, helping industries enhance performance, reduce emissions, and improve overall sustainability.

The key companies in the pressure transmitter companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Ashcroft, Inc (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Huba Control (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany).

