SupplySide Connect New Jersey Unites Leaders and Strengthens Industry Through Strategic Networking Initiatives

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / SupplySide Connect New Jersey, the East Coast tradeshow dedicated to advancing the supplement, food and beverage industry through innovation and sourcing, takes place April 8-9, 2025, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Along with Flagship Sponsor, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, SupplySide Connect New Jersey serves as a platform for networking, education and business development, featuring more than 280 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest in ingredients, supplements and technologies fueling the industry.

Bringing together leaders in health and nutrition, SupplySide Connect New Jersey fosters an environment for collaboration, learning and advancement. Attendees gain exclusive access to cutting-edge informational sessions to discover groundbreaking research findings and innovative developments shaping the health and nutrition sector. This highly engaged setting serves as a catalyst for business growth, enabling participants to identify and cultivate new partnerships while discovering an array of products tailored to specific business requirements.

Three key topics among consumers include preventative healthcare, holistic well-being and stress management. Shifting values about maintaining long-term vitality and health are driving product innovation and changing the way consumers approach aging. These topics, among others, will be featured at SupplySide Connect New Jersey, with additional education sessions led by experts sharing insights on market trends, regulatory updates and scientific advancements. Featured industry experts sharing insights include Robert Marriott, Director of regulatory affairs at American Herbal Products Association, Sandy Almendarez, Vice President of Content at Informa Health & Nutrition, Shaheen Majeed, Global CEO & Managing Director of Sabinsa Corporation and Asmita Maheshvari, Business Development at Orgenetics, Inc. Dedicated sessions will also cover key areas such as sports nutrition, dietary supplements, functional foods and natural products.

New to this year's event is the ConnectEd Theater, featuring a ConnectEd program kickoff, question and answer forums, networking mixers and live podcast recordings featuring nutrition thought leader Benjamin Kane, discussing breaking news in supplements, moderated by editors from the SupplySide Supplement Journal. There will also be seven ConnectEd briefs, 15-minute roundtables designed to engage participants in thought provoking conversations on relevant topics. The sessions will discuss the evolving supplement regulatory landscape, crafting functional beverages driving health trends, precision fermentation innovations and vital ingredients for longevity supplements. Leading scientists, experts and thought leaders at the forefront of innovative advancements will spearhead these conversations, sharing strategies to increase efficiencies and implement positive change.

The SupplySide Connect Hub returns this year providing meaningful interaction and collaboration through fast-paced Speed Networking sessions, interest-driven meetups and lively receptions open to all attendees. From newcomers to seasoned experts, the SupplySide Connect Hub offers an unmatched opportunity to expand professional network and the potential to catapult career to new heights.

"As consumer interest in preventative health, functional nutrition and longevity continues to rise, SupplySide Connect New Jersey provides an essential platform for industry leaders to collaborate and drive innovation," shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets Health & Nutrition. "This year, we're introducing the ConnectEd Theater to facilitate deeper discussions on topics driving the regulatory shifts, ingredient breakthroughs and evolving consumer demands. With top experts sharing insights and a curated showcase of cutting-edge products, this event is where real business connections are made and the future of the industry takes shape."

Attendees can discover thousands of new products from food and beverage ingredient suppliers, supplement ingredient suppliers, flavor and fragrance suppliers, equipment and machinery companies packaging and labeling suppliers, wholesalers, distributors and brokers and many more. In addition to product discovery in the expo hall, the curated Innovation Showcase features newly created products and solutions entering the market.

Organization partners include Women in Nutraceuticals, Vitamin Angels, the Naturally Proud Network, Black Women in Food, Sonoran University and the Naturally Network.

Registration for SupplySide Connect New Jersey, April 8-9, 2025, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center is still open. To register as an attendee or as a member of the media, visit www.supplysideconnect.com.

About SupplySide Connect New Jersey

SupplySide Connect New Jersey, organized by Informa Markets, is the trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals from all regions gather to forge and foster business-to-business relationships. An unparalleled networking experience and macrocosm of the supply chain, SupplySide Connect New Jersey brings suppliers, manufacturers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands together. Industry professionals demonstrate and discuss innovation, make new connections and invest time to meet with partners and move projects forward to conduct business, build community and showcase innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Global and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Engage with supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.?

