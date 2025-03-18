ComplianceQuest Launches SupplierQuest: The Next Generation of AI-Infused Supplier Relationship Management

A highly integrated platform that transforms supplier management from transactional to strategic partnerships, enhancing quality and business value.

ComplianceQuest, a pioneering force in AI-driven Quality (QMS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Safety Management (EHS) Solutions, proudly announces the launch of SupplierQuest, an innovative AI-infused Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) solution designed to transform how organizations manage supplier relationships, quality, and compliance.

In today's globalized economy, suppliers are not just vendors; they are critical partners in driving supply chain efficiency, innovation, and quality. However, as supply chains become more complex and geographically dispersed, supplier collaboration has become increasingly difficult. Many companies still rely on manual processes or disparate systems, making it nearly impossible to efficiently manage supplier relationships, track quality and performance, and ensure compliance. SupplierQuest addresses these challenges by leveraging the most advanced technology, enabling organizations to collaborate efficiently, enhance quality, foster stronger relationships and drive significant business value.

"The relationship between companies and their suppliers has fundamentally changed," said Atulya Risal, CTO/CPO, ComplianceQuest. "Organizations are no longer satisfied with reactive, siloed approaches to supplier management. Our innovation enables companies to interact with suppliers just as seamlessly as they do with their internal teams. The AI-based novel features transform communication and collaboration models, allowing for real-time information sharing, automated workflows, and intelligent insights that empower organizations to achieve operational excellence together."

Key Capabilities of SupplierQuest:

Effective Supplier Relationship Management: Manage multi-tier relationships, conduct surveys, and drive meaningful engagement through a single platform.

Seamless Qualification & Onboarding: Automate self-registrations, approvals, audits, and compliance tracking to bring qualified suppliers on board quickly and efficiently.

Enhanced Supplier Collaboration: Enable AI-powered supplier interactions, document exchange, and compliance updates through dedicated supplier portals.

Comprehensive Supplier Quality Management - Ensure supplier compliance with quality standards, manage nonconformances (NCs), CAPAs, and audit programs, and proactively mitigate supplier risks through real-time monitoring and AI-driven insights.

Robust Performance Management: Track supplier KPIs, risks, and continuous improvements with automated scorecards and predictive analytics.

SupplierQuest is available immediately for organizations across industries that rely heavily on suppliers and are committed to improving supplier performance and relationships.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest leads the way in next-generation AI-powered Product, Quality, Supplier Management, and Safety management platforms, built on Salesforce. With a suite of solutions designed for businesses of all sizes, ComplianceQuest helps increase quality, safety, and efficiency from concept to customer success. Our data-driven platform integrates best in class processes to mitigate risks, protect employees, suppliers, and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit, and customer loyalty.

For more information about SupplierQuest, visit www.compliancequest.com

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire