A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+, KDFW FOX 4, and KDFI More 27 Team Up to Deliver Dallas Stars NHL Action to Local Fans

Four Key Matchups to Air on Local Television as the Stars Make Their Push to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

As the Dallas Stars make their final push toward the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Victory+ and the Dallas Stars announce a broadcast partnership with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27. This collaboration will bring four exciting Stars matchups to local television, allowing even more people to follow the team's journey and become fans of one of the top teams in the league.

The broadcast schedule includes:

Thursday, March 20 - Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on KDFI More 27

Monday, March 24 - Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild on KDFW FOX 4

Thursday, April 3 - Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on KDFI More 27

Thursday, April 10 - Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets on KDFW FOX 4

Each game will feature an in-depth pre-game show starting at 6:30 PM CT and a 30-minute post-game recap, delivering enhanced coverage for fans.

This announcement comes after Victory+ had record-breaking Stars viewership with over 165,000 digital viewers tuning in to Mikko Rantanen's Stars debut on March 8.

"This partnership comes at a pivotal moment in the season as the Stars gear up for the playoffs," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO APMC (the parent company of Victory+). "We're committed to supporting the fans in each of our team's communities and this is a great opportunity for Victory+ to expand access and welcome new fans as they rally behind the Stars."

"We are thrilled to partner with Victory+ and the Dallas Stars to bring these critical late-season games to our local audience," Jeff Gurley, SVP and General Manager of KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI MORE27 said. "Dallas has an incredibly passionate hockey community, and ensuring that fans have even more ways to watch their team is something we're proud to be a part of."

"Our first season on Victory+ has been a huge success and we are only getting started," Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. "The opportunity to add over-the-air games with FOX 4 and KDFI gives our fans more options to watch our team during the stretch run of the season."

The partnership between Victory+, the Dallas Stars, FOX 4 and KDFI reflects a continued commitment to making premium sports content widely accessible to fans.

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://twitter.com/AParentMediaCo

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire