CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces the Opening of New Las Vegas Branch

CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new branch in Nevada. Leading the Vegas location is Branch Manager J. Cole Boren (NMLS ID# 384591), a seasoned mortgage professional with nearly 30 years of experience, assisting homeowners in and around the Silver State as well as the majority of the states in the west.

Boren launched his career in 1997 as a Certified Mortgage Planner, later serving as Nevada Area Manager at HomeBridge and VP of Lending at Guaranteed Rate. Notably, he is also a former CMG Financial team member, having served as a Sales Manager from 2016 to 2020 before most recently working as an Area Manager at FBC Mortgage. His return to CMG marks a full-circle moment, bringing his extensive expertise and client-first approach back to the organization. With a deep understanding of the Nevada market, Cole has built a reputation for managing some of the most successful mortgage branches in the country and will help bolster CMG's presence in that region.

"I'm excited to be back at CMG," said Boren. "I already know so many people here, and there is such a great culture that exists here. Everyone is willing to jump in to help and make sure we're a successful team. I'm looking forward to the products and options that I can offer our clients compared to other places I've worked."

"We are exceptionally pleased to bring Cole Boren back to CMG," added Chip Larson, Senior Vice President, Retail Sales Executive. "Over the past few years, we've had other top producers return to the company - seems the grass is not always greener. Cole has a proven track record both in the Las Vegas market but also with builder business throughout Nevada and neighboring states. We look forward to continued growth as Cole and his team leverage the ongoing success and strategies of CMG."

If you're interested in working with Cole and his team or want to learn about other career opportunities at CMG, click here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

