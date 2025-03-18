Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
WKN: 871981 | ISIN: US00724F1012
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oshyn Unveils 2025 Digital Trust Index at Adobe Summit

Finanznachrichten News

Groundbreaking research evaluates the websites of Fortune 1000 companies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Oshyn, a leading digital experience implementation agency, has released its inaugural Digital Trust Index, a comprehensive report benchmarking the websites of Fortune 1000 companies.

Oshyn Digital Trust Index 2025

Oshyn Digital Trust Index 2025
The cover of the 2025 Oshyn Digital Trust index report.

The research examines these websites through the lenses of performance, security, and accessibility, providing a holistic R-Score that demonstrates how well each site meets its users' needs.

Key findings include:

  • The top 10 companies leading in digital trust

  • Trends and observations in website performance

  • How companies can improve their R-Scores

  • The correlation between security scores and data breaches

  • Common accessibility errors

  • How industries stack up by R-Score

"With the Digital Trust Index, companies can gain a deeper understanding of their customer's digital experience with their brand and their competitor," said Diego Rebosio, CEO at Oshyn. "We hope they will use this information to improve their online interactions and build greater trust with their users."

The full report is available for download at www.oshyn.com/digital-trust-index.

Attendees at Adobe Summit 2025 can visit Oshyn's booth, #1287, to scan their site to see how they compare. For those not attending the event in person, the tool is available at no cost on Oshyn's website at www.oshyn.com/reliability-report.

About Oshyn
Oshyn partners with the world's best brands and creative agencies to create innovative digital solutions. For over 20 years, Oshyn has worked closely with dozens of marketing, design, and IT teams to deliver countless compelling customer experiences. They've built a stellar reputation working with top brands, including NW Natural, Point B, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Skyworks, Promedica, ALS Global, DMC Global, Minor Hotels, Dole, UMass Global, Wolters Kluwer, NEA Member Benefits, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, Volkswagen, and Aetna.

Learn more by visiting www.oshyn.com.

Contact Information

Patrick Wirz
VP of Marketing
pwirz@oshyn.com
213-483-1770

.

SOURCE: Oshyn



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
