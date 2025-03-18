Oshyn Unveils 2025 Digital Trust Index at Adobe Summit

Groundbreaking research evaluates the websites of Fortune 1000 companies

Oshyn, a leading digital experience implementation agency, has released its inaugural Digital Trust Index, a comprehensive report benchmarking the websites of Fortune 1000 companies.

Oshyn Digital Trust Index 2025

The cover of the 2025 Oshyn Digital Trust index report.

The research examines these websites through the lenses of performance, security, and accessibility, providing a holistic R-Score that demonstrates how well each site meets its users' needs.

Key findings include:

The top 10 companies leading in digital trust

Trends and observations in website performance

How companies can improve their R-Scores

The correlation between security scores and data breaches

Common accessibility errors

How industries stack up by R-Score

"With the Digital Trust Index, companies can gain a deeper understanding of their customer's digital experience with their brand and their competitor," said Diego Rebosio, CEO at Oshyn. "We hope they will use this information to improve their online interactions and build greater trust with their users."

The full report is available for download at www.oshyn.com/digital-trust-index .

Attendees at Adobe Summit 2025 can visit Oshyn's booth, #1287, to scan their site to see how they compare. For those not attending the event in person, the tool is available at no cost on Oshyn's website at www.oshyn.com/reliability-report .

