EnvisionWare Recognized at Oklahoma Library Association Conference: Winner of Robert Motter Vendor Appreciation Award

EnvisionWare, a leading provider of self-service and library efficiency solutions, was recognized by the Oklahoma Library Association (OLA) as winner of the Robert Motter Vendor Appreciation Award. The award was presented to EnvisionWare at the Oklahoma Library Association's 118th Annual Conference in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Vendor Appreciation Award is given to a library partner who has longevity in attending the conference, made significant contributions to the support of the association and provided an outstanding level of service and support to Oklahoma libraries. EnvisionWare Sales Consultant John Himes was attending the conference and received the award on behalf of EnvisionWare.

"A good relationship with a library vendor is built on mutual trust, clear communication, and shared goals to support the library's mission of serving its community. It involves providing reliable, high-quality products and services tailored to the library's need," said Gail Oehler, President, Oklahoma Library Association and Executive Director, Southern Oklahoma Library Association. "The partnership I have had with John Himes of Envisionware is marked by responsiveness, professionalism, and a collaborative spirit. Moreover, the Oklahoma Library Association deeply values our strong relationship with John and Envisionware whose consistent support as a conference vendor has played a vital role in our success and we are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition!"

"Oklahoma libraries deliver essential services and programs to their communities and the Oklahoma Library Association plays a pivotal role in strengthening and promoting their member libraries," said EnvisionWare General Manager John Dexter. "We're proud to support OLA and its members and are honored to receive this prestigious award."

SOURCE: EnvisionWare

