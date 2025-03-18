Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Kevin Strain, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Deacon, Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life" or the "Company") (TSX: SLF) and their team, joined Lara Donaldson, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX Trust, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's 25th listing anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange and their 160th anniversary of incorporation.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVaHBGQ-S5A

Founded in 1865, Sun Life has grown from a Canadian-owned insurance company into a global force in asset management and insurance, serving individual and institutional clients. The Company began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 23, 2000 and over the past decade the company has returned $16.2 billion to shareholders.

Operating in 28 markets and serving more than 85 million clients around the world, Sun Life's Purpose - to help clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives - is driven by its people and deeply rooted culture.

Transforming lives and creating meaningful impact are at the heart of Sun Life, and this steadfast commitment will continue to guide the company for the next 160 years and beyond.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245073

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange