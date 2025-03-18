CARDONE VENTURES & 10X HEALTH VENTURES FILE TWO ADDITIONAL LAWSUITS IN FLORIDA AND DELAWARE STATE COURTS AGAINST GARY BRECKA, SAGE WORKINGER, AND THEIR AFFILIATED COMPANIES

FLORIDA COMPLAINT OUTLINES A PREMEDITATED AND MASSIVE FRAUD PERPETRATED BY BRECKA AND WORKINGER OVER AN 18 MONTH PERIOD, AND INCLUDES CLAIMS FOR FRAUDULENT INDUCEMENT, UNFAIR COMPETITION, BREACHES OF EXECUTIVE SERVICES AGREEMENTS, MISAPPROPRIATING COMPANY RESOURCES, BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTIES, AND FOR A CONSTRUCTIVE TRUST OVER ALL SIDE BUSINESSES AND ASSOCIATED PROFITS

MIAMI, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following three months of additional investigation after the original filing of its federal trademark lawsuit against the Gary Brecka-managed entity "The Ultimate Human, LLC," Cardone Ventures LLC and its subsidiary 10X Health Ventures LLC filed two additional multi-million-dollar lawsuits on March 17, 2025.

A new complaint filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida state court, sets forth how 10X Health ex-senior executives, Gary Brecka and Sage Workinger, allegedly perpetrated a massive fraud against 10X Health and its majority owner, Cardone Ventures.

As detailed in the Florida complaint, Brecka was a relatively unknown "biohacker" with a history of broken business relationships, running an underperforming strip mall operation with his then-partner/now wife, Sage Workinger, before presented with the opportunity to align with Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson in a new venture, 10X Health. With Cardone's relationships and marketing, along with Dawson's savvy business building and scaling system, revenues skyrocketed in the succeeding three years from $4 million to $120 million, while Brecka's and Workinger's combined net income catapulted from just hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to $11.2 million.

However, the relationship soon soured in early 2023 when 10X Health removed Brecka's daughter from certain patient-facing activities for compliance-related reasons. With Brecka's backing, his daughter resigned from 10X Health and opened a business to which Brecka would funnel 10X Health clients. Brecka then forced his daughter to share between 50-100% of transactional revenue with him, threatening that he would report her new entity to the authorities for providing services without a license unless she capitulated.

At the same time, some 18 months before 10X Health was forced to terminate them, Brecka and Workinger retained a law firm to advise them in "NON-COMPETE LITIGATION," and covertly established a competing business structure. At the very time their contracts dictated they devote "substantially all" of their time to 10X Health, Brecka and Workinger used 10X Health assets and personnel to secretly build multiple, unauthorized side businesses, partnerships, and co-marketing and equity arrangements that they allegedly value at $100 million, from which they earned over $13 million in 2024 alone.

The complaint summarizes revelations from a recent resignation letter authored by Ultimate Human's own CFO, in which he states:

At your direction, business and ownership arrangements were structured specifically to circumvent the non-compete provisions of the 10X Health business, a practice I am uncomfortable participating in.

The Complaint's allegations recount instances where persons other than partners and family members were victimized and villainized. In one more example from the resignation letter of Ultimate Human's CFO, he describes how Brecka berated employees and threatened to "burn" the CFO and his family to the ground:

I have on several occasions witnessed extremely volatile behavior, including threats toward employees and partners over perceived injustices or mistakes. On the evening Akemi was terminated you told me that "you would burn me and my family to the ground." Last week on 2/28/25 you told the entire team that you had the wrong management team in place and "didn't know what the fuck we do all day" after a word was omitted from a slide in your presentation. In this manner, individuals have been villainized to fit the level of anger displayed, which has created an unstable work environment.

In the Florida lawsuit, Cardone Ventures and 10X Health seek a clawback of more than $15 million paid to Brecka and Workinger, the disgorgement of all profits from their unauthorized activities, an assignment of all rights and profit interests arising from the side businesses and other relationships formed during the term of their agreements, an injunction against further breach of their non-competition clauses, and additional damages and relief under Florida law.

In the Delaware lawsuit, Cardone Ventures and 10X Health allege that IJS Presentations, LLC and Turning Point Holdings, LLC (the companies through which Brecka and Workinger hold their minority ownership interests in 10X Health) breached the 10X Health operating agreement by actively competing with 10X Health, both during and after Brecka's and Workinger's tenure at 10X Health, and by publicly disparaging 10X Health and its products. Cardone Ventures and 10X Health seek damages, declaratory relief, and an injunction.

Cardone Ventures' previous lawsuit against Ultimate Human, LLC for infringement of the mark ULTIMATE HUMAN ANALYSIS® is entering the discovery phase in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida (Miami). In its Amended Complaint filed on February 6, 2025, Cardone Ventures asserts claims of trademark infringement and unfair competition, and seeks cancellation of the ULTIMATE HUMAN trademark.

Businesses and individuals who may have experienced circumstances with Gary Brecka similar to those alleged in the above Complaints may leave confidential information for the legal team to review at legal@cardoneventures.com . The legal team can also supply copies of the Complaints upon request.

Contact Media@CardoneVentures.com

