Smart City Summit & Expo: Taiwan hosts Smart City Summit and Net-Zero City Expo for global collaboration

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from 59 nations converged in Taipei Tuesday (March 18) for the 12th Smart City Summit & Expo and 3rd Net-Zero City Expo (SCSE), showcasing Taiwan's ambitious "Smart Nation 2.0" initiative amid a flurry of international collaboration. The landmark event, jointly organized by the Taipei Computer Association, Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, and the National Development Council, has transformed the Nangang Exhibition Center into a global hub where mayors, technology experts, and industry pioneers are crafting the blueprint for tomorrow's digitally integrated, environmentally sustainable urban centers.

SCSE Boosts Global Opportunities for Taiwan's IoT Solutions

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Paul S.L. Peng, chairman of the Taipei Computer Association emphasized, that SCSE has become an internationally renowned event, attracting a rapidly growing number of overseas visitors. This year, 569 mayors and representatives are attending to further engage with Taiwanese cities and industries. Notably, a delegation from 11 Ukrainian cities is visiting the exhibition, and the organizers have arranged events such as "Rebuilding Ukraine with Taiwan: Innovation, Partnership, and Progress," as well as international matchmaking sessions to explore how Taiwan's ICT enterprises can assist Ukraine's reconstruction through smart technology.

Chairman Peng also praised delegations visiting from various countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and Japan, along with 83 industrial and commercial chambers or technology associations. This year, the matchmaking activity has transformed into the "Global Business Matchmaking Event," focusing on four sectors: AI, IoT, smart transportation, and smart energy. Delegations from Thailand, the United States, and Ukraine are organizing matchmaking events to facilitate business collaboration with global professionals, with an estimated 1,000 business meetings planned.

Taiwan Executive Yuan Launches "Smart Nation 2.0" Initiative

Deputy Minister Kao Shien-Quey also announced that the government (Executive Yuan) will launch the "Smart Nation 2.0" initiative this year. This plan aims to leverage technological innovation and digital infrastructure to establish Taiwan as a leading smart technology island and implement a digital society. The initiative will focus on forward-looking technological research, strengthening essential digital infrastructure, and advancing various fields, including education, healthcare, smart transportation, fintech, net-zero carbon emissions, and smart cities, all to enhance the quality of life.

Cynthia Chen, secretary-general of the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance, indicated that the exhibition will facilitate several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on cooperation between cities, industries, and companies. Noteworthy collaborations include agreements between Taipei City and Montgomery County, and the Taipei Computer Association with the City of Córdoba, Argentina, RECIA (The Network of Smart Cities in Argentina), the ROTA Association (The Alliance in Romania), and the Paris East Marne & Bois of Greater Paris.

Among other highlights, Taiwan's Smart Automation and Robotics Association has partnered with the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association in Vietnam. Companies will sign MOUs with partners in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand to collaborate on carbon inventory, carbon rights development, emergency response centers, and smart aquaculture, expanding the global impact and opportunities for smart and net-zero cities.

AI Applications Across Multiple Industries Featured at 2025 SCSE

Charles Huang, senior deputy secretary-general of the Taipei Computer Association, pointed out that AI is a key highlight of this year's exhibition. Taiwan plays a crucial role in the global AI hardware supply chain, and this exhibition will showcase AI applications across various industries.

This year's major trend is global co-creation development, where Taiwanese companies collaborate with overseas partners to showcase operational applications of smart solutions. For example, Chunghwa Telecom is partnering with NTT of Japan, Singtel of Singapore, AIS of Thailand, and the IOWN Global Forum to exhibit all-optical networks, smart streetlights, and smart city applications. Other companies are showcasing cybersecurity applications with Middle Eastern partners and demonstrating 5G applications in Jakarta's shopping malls.

Local Governments Deeply Involved In Digital And Net-Zero City Developments

This year's key feature is the deep participation of local governments in the digital and net-zero city transformation. A total of 12 local city governments, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Nantou, and Hualien, will set up themed pavilions showcasing their visions and achievements in smart and net-zero cities.

More importantly, the National Development Council will host the 3rd "Net Zero City Leaders Summit," with Taipei City organizing the "2025 Taipei Smart City Summit," and Kaohsiung City organizing the "AI City: AI Empowering Future Urban Living" and "Innovating for Climate-Neutral Cities with the Power of Community." Mayors from cities worldwide have been invited to these city-level forums, further strengthening Taiwan's global partnerships.

The timing proves particularly relevant as global attention focuses on shifts in climate policy. Tech enthusiasts and sustainability advocates can explore cutting-edge AI applications for sustainable development at Taipei's Nangang Exhibition Center (March 18-21) and Kaohsiung Exhibition Center (March 20-22).

