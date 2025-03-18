Regions Bank: Growth Fund

This scholarship program has fueled the educational dreams of 20,000-plus students. Learn how Regions and a bank associate are supporting its mission.

By Kim Borges | March 4, 2025

"We're closing the restaurant tomorrow."

That announcement was Erin Hollingsworth's fork in the road.

"I remember thinking, 'Is this really what I want to do with the rest of my life?'" Hollingsworth said of continuing her foodservice career back in 2007. "I started looking at other jobs and learned everything required a degree."

It wasn't the first time life had thrown Hollingsworth a curveball. Two years earlier, she'd discovered she was pregnant after her first semester in college.

"I kind of figured no more college at that point, so I started waiting tables," explained Hollingsworth. "I did really well and worked my way up to front house manager."

During Hollingsworth's early restaurant days, a coworker mentioned a scholarship program helping single parents cover expenses while earning their degree. It wasn't the right time.

"She gave me all the information I needed, and I decided to complete an application." Erin Hollingsworth

But when the restaurant's doors closed, Hollingsworth was ready to open a new one - for herself and her two-year-old son, Connor.

On the other side? Kim, an Admissions counselor at the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas "She gave me all the information I needed, and I decided to complete an application," said Hollingsworth.

People who apply for these scholarships come from all walks of life," said Stan Rodgers, a Commercial Banking relationship manager with Regions and 14-year volunteer with the Bentonville-based nonprofit scholarship fund. "What they share is being at a place of not having the resources to do what they'd like with their education. Single Parent Scholarship Fund offers a team to help."

Rodgers' role with that team involves serving as a community advisor and first-round scholarship interviewer. Regions Bank has also lent its support to Single Parent Scholarship Fund, donating over $25,000 during the past three decades.

Connecting with scholarship applicants is especially personal for Rodgers. He grew up in a single-parent home.

"I worked two to three jobs at a time to help put myself through college," he said. "What Single Parent Scholarship Fund does is offer a full service, 'How do we help you achieve your dreams?' model for students doing the same."

"We received a donated car we were able to give a student who desperately needed it."

Krystle Goodwin will tell you she regularly sees dreams come true, including an especially memorable one her first day on the job at Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

"We received a donated car we were able to give a student who desperately needed it," said the Public Relations and Diversity director. "It just doesn't get any better than that."

While the car was a rare gift, every day, Single Parent Scholarship Fund is providing students with essentials beyond their scholarship, including:

A household goods pantry

Housing and apartment deposit assistance

Technology resources like laptops, printers and tablets

Career advising, resume writing and mock interview services

Licensed family counseling

A family back-to-school stipend for classroom supplies

Goodwin and her fellow Single Parent Scholarship Fund teammates also occasionally provide other gifts. Priceless ones.

"There was a point where I was just frozen with fear," Hollingsworth said of facing financial struggles. "In that moment, someone gave me a bit of tough love; it was the push I needed. This team offers a unique blend of what students need by being compassionate, fun and encouraging."

Hollingsworth credits that encouragement with motivating her to not only earn a bachelor's degree in psychology, but also a master's in higher education.

Seeing students like Hollingsworth succeed is what inspires Rodgers to offer support. Each year, he leverages Regions' matching gifts program to double his personal donation.

"The stories we hear are life changing," said Rodgers. "There are a lot of tears shed during interviews. We're seeing people achieve what they might have thought was impossible. You're not affecting one person's life, you're affecting generations."

Hollingsworth also believes it's important to give back to Single Parent Scholarship Fund. She shares her journey of formerly receiving food stamps to now working in marketing for a Fortune 500 company. Seven years ago, she experienced a full circle moment while doing so.

"The stories we hear are life changing. There are a lot of tears shed during interviews. We're seeing people achieve what they might have thought was impossible."

"I was invited to speak at a student and donor luncheon at a hotel," Hollingsworth said. "I used to be a server at that hotel; I worked events like that luncheon. But that day, I was actually up on stage, speaking at that luncheon, sharing my story."

Hollingsworth's son, Connor, is now 19 - the same age she was when she discovered she was pregnant. He's currently enrolled in his first semester of college.

"Connor sees the value of education," said Hollingsworth. "He tells me, 'You did this on your own,' but he was with me on this path. The kid is proud of me."

And Hollingsworth is proud of herself as she reflects back on that day she opened the door to Single Parent Scholarship Fund's office.

"I initially applied to settle a curiosity," she said. "I had a little bit of 'imposter syndrome' and guilt that I shouldn't be asking for this money. I didn't think I'd make it through one semester, and now I have a master's degree. If you would've told young Erin she would have a master's degree, I'd say, 'What universe are you coming from?'"

Erin Hollingsworth learned she was expecting her son Connor at 19 after her first semester in college. She returned to pursue a bachelor's and masters degree through support from the Single Parent Scholarship Fund. " …He was with me on this path," Erin said of Connor, now 19 and a college freshman. / FIRST PHOTO COURTESY OF MOODY IMAGES

