











SHANGHAI, Mar 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On March 17th, the highly anticipated 7th Commendation and Exchange Conference for the Leading Figures in Shanghai's Industry and Commerce was brought to a successful conclusion. Dr. Li Chen, the founder and CEO of Hua Medicine, was awarded the title of "A Leading Figure in Shanghai's Industry and Commerce" for his outstanding contributions and innovative leadership in the field of biomedicine. He also gave a speech representing the leading figures at the ceremony.(Dr. Li Chen Honored as A Leading Figure in Shanghai's Industry and Commerce)The initiative to select the leading figures in Shanghai's industry and commerce dates back to 2006. It is jointly sponsored by the Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics and the Shanghai Federation of Economic Organizations, and jointly organized by the Shanghai General Chamber of Commerce and the Shanghai Enterprise Confederation. The selection aims to encourage industrial and commercial leaders and entrepreneurs to work hard, and make new contributions to Shanghai's cultivation and development of new quality productivity, and the acceleration of the construction of the "Five Centers" and the modern industrial system. A total of 67 entrepreneurs from various industries were selected.With more than 30 years of experience in new drug R&D and management, Dr. Li Chen returned to Shanghai from the U.S. in 2004, and participated in the establishment of Roche China R&D Center, the first R&D center of a multinational company in Shanghai, bringing the advanced experience, talent concept, technical standards and quality management system of international new drug R&D to China, and contributing to the establishment of the environment of China's biopharmaceutical industry.Since founding Hua Medicine in 2010, he has been committed to the research and development of new drugs in the field of diabetes. He has continuously overcome the technical difficulties, filled the domestic gaps, transformed technological advantages into industrial advantages and development momentum, led the company to seize the commanding heights of the future development in diabetes treatment, and achieved significant breakthroughs in the field of Glucokinase Activators (GKA).Under the leadership of Dr. Li Chen, by applying the concept of blood glucose homeostasis treatment, dorzagliatin (trade name: HuaTangNing), a globally first-in-class, China-first-launch, Class 1 new drug of GKA independently developed by Hua Medicine, was successfully approved for marketing by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September 2022. This achievement not only introduced a revolutionary treatment modality for diabetes but also plugged a long-standing gap in global GKA research and development. The entire R&D odyssey and the successful market entry of dorzagliatin are a testament not only to Dr. Li Chen's intrepid innovative spirit and unyielding pursuit in scientific exploration but also to the vanguard role played by Chinese innovative drug enterprise managers.(Dr. Li Chen gave a speech representing the leading figures at the ceremony)On the path of innovative R&D, by practicing the model of joint innovation and working closely with enterprises in the industrial chain to share resources, Dr. Li Chen, together with numerous pioneers in innovative drugs, has jointly promoted the prosperous development of the biomedicine industry ecosystem.Looking to the future, Dr. Li Chen will continue to lead Hua Medicine to move forward on the path of innovation and constantly explore new directions in the field of diabetes treatment. Hua Medicine is actively promoting the development of the second-generation GKA and the fixed combination formulation of dorzagliatin, with the aim of making progress in the fields of personalized diabetes treatment and diabetes complications. The company will also continue to expand the R&D of innovative drugs in the field of metabolic diseases. By utilizing the existing technological accumulation and R&D experience, combine big data and artificial intelligence technology, it will explore more treatment spaces in terms of immune homeostasis and neural homeostasis, bringing more good and new drugs to patients in China and even around the world.Hua Medicine will also continue to expand the research and development of innovative drugs in the field of metabolic diseases. Hua Medicine will also continue to expand the research and development of innovative drugs in the field of metabolic diseases. By leveraging its existing technological accumulation and R&D experience, it will explore more therapeutic possibilities in the aspects of immune homeostasis and neural homeostasis, bringing more excellent and new drugs to patients in China and even around the world. It will make new contributions to promoting scientific and technological innovation, fostering new and high-quality productive forces, and building a modern industrial system. 