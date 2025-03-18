Kelly's Roast Beef: Kelly's Opens Fifth Florida Location at Gateway Shoppes at North Bay in Naples

Boston's Legendary Roast Beef & Seafood Restaurant Further Expands Beloved Brand in Florida

RAVentures Hospitality, a prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, proudly announces the opening of its fifth Southern Florida location at Gateway Shoppes, 13585 Tamiami Trail N #2 in Naples. This new 3,500 square foot, drive-thru location will open on March 19th at 11 a.m.

Kelly's is known best for its legendary, thin sliced, "melt in your mouth" roast beef sandwiches and ample platters of classic New England seafood the Kelly's brand has been so well known for around Boston for more than 70 years. In 2022, the first Southern Florida Kelly's franchise location opened at University Park and its first Naples location at Founders Square a year later. A sixth location is anticipated to open this spring at 20 US-301 at Creekside Commons in Parrish.

For decades, each Kelly's location roasts its beef in-house all throughout the day, ensuring sandwiches are freshly sliced to order. A classic Kelly's roast beef sandwich features medium-rare, "melt in your mouth", roast beef, a top-quality sesame bun and three condiment options - James River barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese. And for those who love delicious, fresh Atlantic seafood made-to-order, the menu also offers fresh fried whole-bellied clams, lobster rolls, scallops, homemade clam chowder and soft-serve ice cream. Kelly's Florida locations include gluten-free menu items with dedicated fryers. Customers can expect convenient drive-thru service, dine-in, outdoor patio seating, carry-out, and third-party delivery like DoorDash.

"Our guests in Southern Florida have proven that they enjoy Kelly's uniquely New England fare along with the quality and value we bring to these communities," said Jeff Doward, regional director, RAVentures Hospitality. "We truly enjoy serving our crave-worthy food to both newcomers to Kelly's and to those who consider us a 'taste of home' for some of our locals and tourists from Kelly's hometown in the Northeast."

Kelly's first four locations in Southern Florida are:

5407 University Pkwy., University Park, FL 34201

8900 Founders Square Dr., Naples, FL 34120

1530 Pasadena Ave. South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

8465 Dani Drive at Palmetto Commons in Fort Myers, FL 33966

About Kelly's

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is the inventor of the North Shore (Boston) roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house throughout the day, serves everything fresh and made-to-order, and estimates serving a staggering 1 million sandwiches this year. The brand has become a symbol for Boston and has been referenced in pop culture, such as references in "30 Rock" and Good Will Hunting. For more information and to stay up-to-date, please visit www.kellysroastbeef.com/ and follow on Instagram @kellysroastbeef_fl.

