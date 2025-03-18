Jugemu Labs, Inc.: Official Sui Partnership Announcement, Jugemu.ai Launches "LST × AI Agent" Project

Developing "Liquid Agents" a platform enabling anyone to issue both Liquid Staking tokens and no-code AI agent tokens

Jugemu.ai is pleased to announce, as an official partner of the Sui blockchain, the development of a new Web3 ecosystem called "Liquid Agents" (https://liq.ag/) This project combines the concept of Liquid Staking (LST) with AI agent tokens, empowering a wide range of projects and individuals to issue their own tokens or AI agents. In doing so, they can unlock new avenues for rewards and community-building tied to each token's growth.

SUI × Jugemu.ai Partnership Announcement



In conjunction with this announcement, Jugemu.ai is today releasing an application on the Sui testnet that enables Liquid Staking. Access is initially provided to early project contributors. In order to encourage participation, Jugemu.ai plans to grant points (details and conditions to be shared via Telegram), and will also offer a streamlined process for distributing test SUI tokens, thereby lowering entry barriers for participants.

Key Features: LST × AI Agents

Permissionless Issuance of LST & AI Agent Tokens

No special permissions or advanced development skills required; easily launch your own Liquid Staking Token (LST) or AI agent token.

Individuals, community groups, and Web3 projects alike can design mechanisms for staking rewards, token buybacks, and beyond.

No-Code AI Agents

Based on a no-code engine similar to Virtuals Protocol, enabling streamlined AI agent development.

Example use case: An AI agent can automatically handle community FAQs or social media posts, with the resulting benefits flowing back to token holders.

Official Collaboration with Sui

By partnering with the high-speed, secure, Move-based Sui blockchain, Jugemu.ai can reach a broad user base.

Future plans include expanding ecosystem-wide liquidity and strengthening collaborations with other projects.

Testnet Launch & Early Participant Benefits

Beginning March 12, 2025, Jugemu.ai will open its Liquid Staking application on the Sui testnet. Users who participate in the testnet will earn points at a later date (further details and instructions will be communicated via the Telegram community). If you need test SUI tokens to get started, you may receive them through a dedicated channel on Telegram.

Roadmap: Heading Toward a Mainnet Release in May 2025

March 12 : Release LST (JugSUI) on the testnet; officially announce partnership with Sui

Late March : Initial partners launch their own LST on mainnet; kick off staking campaigns

May: Full application release on the mainnet

About Jugemu.ai

Jugemu.ai is a project dedicated to the "democratization of generative AI," developing innovative platforms that blend blockchain and AI. Centered on its partnership with the Sui blockchain, Jugemu.ai aims to involve a diverse range of individuals, enterprises, and communities to create new forms of value circulation in the Web3 space.

Official Website : https://liq.ag/

Testnet App : https://testnet.liq.ag/

Twitter : https://x.com/JugemuAI

Telegram: https://t.me/JugemuAIComm

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences.

For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io .

