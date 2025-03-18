Anzeige
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 
18-March-2025 / 15:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED 
STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER 
JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE 
LAW OR REGULATION. 
 
18 March 2025 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 
 
Further to the announcement on 10 March 2025 (the "Fundraising Announcement"), the Board of M&G Credit Income 
Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that the issue price of the new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to be issued pursuant to the Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer is 95.13 
pence per Share, representing a premium of 1.0% to the cum-income NAV per Ordinary Share as at 28 February 2025. 
 
The Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer will close at 2:00pm on 20 March 2025 and the results of the Fundraising are 
expected to be announced on 21 March 2025. 
 
Terms used but not defined shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Fundraising Announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited (Company Secretary) 
                           +44 (0)20 3757 1912 
Paula O'Reilly 
 
Winterflood Securities Limited            +44 (0)20 3100 0000 
Neil Morgan 
 
Darren Willis 
 
Winterflood Retail Access Platform 
Joe Winkley                      WRAP@winterflood.com 
Sophia Bechev                     +44(0) 20 3100 0286

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  379457 
EQS News ID:  2102572 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2102572&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2025 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
