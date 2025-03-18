DJ Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 18-March-2025 / 15:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. 18 March 2025 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer Further to the announcement on 10 March 2025 (the "Fundraising Announcement"), the Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that the issue price of the new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to be issued pursuant to the Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer is 95.13 pence per Share, representing a premium of 1.0% to the cum-income NAV per Ordinary Share as at 28 February 2025. The Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer will close at 2:00pm on 20 March 2025 and the results of the Fundraising are expected to be announced on 21 March 2025. Terms used but not defined shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Fundraising Announcement. For further information please contact: MUFG Corporate Governance Limited (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3757 1912 Paula O'Reilly Winterflood Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3100 0000 Neil Morgan Darren Willis Winterflood Retail Access Platform Joe Winkley WRAP@winterflood.com Sophia Bechev +44(0) 20 3100 0286

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 379457 EQS News ID: 2102572 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2102572&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2025 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)