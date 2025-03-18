Kolter Homes Breaks Ground on Model Park at Esprit at Avenir

Kolter Homes - a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the Southeastern U.S, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of the model park at Esprit at Avenir, a premier and luxurious 55+ community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for home builder, Kolter Homes and the future residents of Esprit at Avenir.

Esprit at Avenir is designed to offer an exceptional and refined lifestyle for active adults. The community will feature a range of elevated amenities and lifestyle programming, including a private clubhouse with an exclusive restaurant and bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a stunning resort-style pool, a full-time Lifestyle Director, and 8 planned pickleball courts. Residents will enjoy a sophisticated living experience in one of the most desirable locations in Palm Beach Gardens.

Situated in a prime location, Esprit at Avenir is just minutes away from high-end shopping, gourmet dining, pristine beaches, world-class golf, and top-tier healthcare facilities. Additionally, the community is conveniently located near Palm Beach International Airport, making travel easy and accessible for residents.

Esprit at Avenir will offer a variety of exquisite homes, ranging from 3 to 6 bedrooms, with open floorplans and refined finishes. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to personalize their homes with hundreds of options for outdoor living spaces and contemporary design elements. Kolter Homes is committed to providing high-quality homes with upgraded ceiling heights and 2- to 4-car garage options, all set within beautifully landscaped front and backyards.

Brian Grove, the Vice President of Palm Beach County, shared his thoughts on the groundbreaking: "We are thrilled to break ground on the model park at Esprit at Avenir. This community represents our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences for active adults. We look forward to welcoming our first residents and showcasing the unique lifestyle that Esprit at Avenir has to offer. The opening of the model park in the fall of 2025 will be a significant milestone for Kolter Homes and the Palm Beach Gardens community."

Kolter Homes is dedicated to making the home buying process easy and enjoyable. The company's approach focuses on creating a lifestyle and home built around the buyer, ensuring that each home meets the unique needs and preferences of its residents. With a proven plan that has helped thousands of homebuyers make clear decisions, Kolter Homes aims to eliminate confusion and wasted time, allowing residents to savor the good things in life and enjoy new friendships.

As the development of Esprit at Avenir progresses, Kolter Homes remains committed to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. The company extends its gratitude to the Palm Beach Gardens community for its support and looks forward to the successful completion of this exciting project. 55+ home shoppers considering a generously appointed new home from $1M+ and a distinguished lifestyle are encouraged to join the VIP list to receive exclusive updates and first choices.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

