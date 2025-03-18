New Wayfinder White Paper Bridges the Gap Between Portrait of a Graduate and Career Readiness

Portrait of a Future-Ready Graduate Offers Strategies to Prioritize Human Skills and Activate District Frameworks for Workforce Success

With 70% of employers prioritizing durable skills over technical abilities, today's graduates need more than academic knowledge to succeed. Recognizing this shift, Wayfinder, a leader in purpose-driven education solutions, has released a new white paper, Portrait of a Future-Ready Graduate: Why Human Skills Matter More Than Ever.

Portrait of a Future-Ready Graduate

The new white paper bridges the gap between Portrait of a Graduate frameworks and truly preparing students for the future

This research-backed report provides PreK-12 education leaders with concrete strategies to turn Portrait of a Graduate frameworks into action-helping students develop the interpersonal, cognitive, and self-leadership skills that will set them apart in an unpredictable workforce.

"In a world where career paths are increasingly uncertain, the most future-proof skills are those that foster human connection, resilience, and adaptability," said Patrick Cook-Deegan, Founder + CEO of Wayfinder. "This white paper underscores the critical role that K-12 education plays in developing these durable skills, ensuring students are not only career-ready but also prepared to lead purposeful and fulfilling lives."

Key insights from the white paper:

Human Skills Outrank Technical Skills in Career Readiness : Research from McKinsey, Google, and Harvard Business Review confirms that interpersonal, cognitive, and self-leadership skills are the most valuable professional assets.

States and Districts Are Prioritizing Durable Skills : Many states have integrated critical human skills into their graduation frameworks, ensuring students develop competencies like problem-solving, emotional intelligence, and civic responsibility.

Schools Must Implement Frameworks with Intention : Schools can ensure their Portraits of a Graduate are actionable by developing strategies to embed future-ready skills across grade levels, measure their impact, and align them with career readiness initiatives.

Wayfinder's New Alignment Tool Bridges the Gap: Wayfinder's new Portrait of a Graduate feature helps schools seamlessly integrate and track skill development, ensuring students graduate with the competencies they need to thrive.

To further support future-ready education, Wayfinder has partnered with Roadtrip Nation-a leading nonprofit that helps students explore careers through real-world storytelling-in their programming and on this white paper. Together, they have integrated hundreds of hours of career-focused content into Wayfinder's lessons, helping students connect their strengths and interests to meaningful career paths.

Education leaders, policymakers, and district administrators are encouraged to download Portrait of a Future-Ready Graduate: Why Human Skills Matter More Than Ever and explore how Wayfinder's innovative tools can support their schools in embedding durable skills into everyday learning.

