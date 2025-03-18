Enable Me LLC: Enable Me, the Florida Based Healthcare and Mobility Appliance Firm, Chosen by Pajunk USA to Market the Unique Stim2Go App-Controlled, Portable Electrical Stimulation Rehabilitation System

Stim2Go is one of the many healthcare enhancing products included in the neurology/neurorehabilitation portfolio of German firm Pajunk GmbH, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Pajunk USA (pronounced pie-yunk) announced today it has chosen Enable Me, a VELA Medical company, to be the north American distributor of its portable, app-controlled Stim2Go functional electrical stimulation system, which can improve motor function, assist in muscular re-education, pain treatment and the reduction of spasticity.

Marco Wohnig, President of Pajunk USA, said Enable Me was selected for its 25-year track record of providing high-quality rehabilitation, mobility enhancing and related products and services to the rehabilitation industry, its unmatched client and customer service and its established connections in the industry nationwide, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense.

"We've found the perfect partner in Enable me," commented Wohnig. "And we are super excited to be working with them to market such an innovative product in the U.S."

Stim2Go is one of the many healthcare enhancing products included in the neurology/neurorehabilitation portfolio of German firm Pajunk GmbH, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Wohnig explained that the clear advantage of Stim2Go is its flexibility. "It can be used both in clinical settings and at home, ensuring that patients have access to high-quality rehabilitation wherever they are.

"Stim2Go is a breakthrough in functional electrical stimulation because it gives users complete freedom. There is no need to be tied to a specific bike or rowing machine. This level of independence is a game-changer for both clinicians and patients."

Mike Laky, President of Enable Me, said his firm welcomes another partnership with a European healthcare-related research, development and manufacturing firm known for its focus on excellence in everything it does.

"Stim2Go aligns perfectly with Enable's mission to enhance patient care and rehabilitation," Laky declared. "We look forward to employing it widely here to enhance the quality of life for the many people in need of this unique system of in-home or clinical care."

