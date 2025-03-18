Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer, Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour Silver" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGt5aP8VIXA

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR)

Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals company dedicated to the exploration, development, and mining of silver. With operations in Mexico, Chile, and the United States, the company currently operates two producing mines in Mexico, with a third - Terronera - set to begin wet commissioning in Q2 2025. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Endeavour Silver aims to be a leading silver producer, focusing on sustainable development and operational excellence, while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

To learn more, visit: https://edrsilver.com/

