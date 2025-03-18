Tata Consultancy Services: TCS and Toronto Metropolitan University Release Report on Urgent Need for New Skills in AI Era for Canadian Workforce

Report calls for more cohesion between stakeholders to ensure jobseekers have essential tech skills

MUMBAI, INDIA and TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has issued a report on closing the digital divide in Canada by ensuring jobseekers have the skills needed to succeed in a business world being transformed by AI. Entitled "The Digital Skills Imperative in Canada," the report is based on insights from a recent roundtable event in Toronto and is available on the TCS Digital Empowers Insights page.

At the roundtable, experts from TCS and the Dais, a public policy and leadership think tank at Toronto Metropolitan University, met with Canadian employment, business, and education stakeholders. They discussed crucial factors necessary to support individuals at risk of being left behind due to the rapid advancement of technologies like AI and the shortage of relevant skills.

Examining trends affecting the demand for skilled workers, the report explored challenges and opportunities for jobseekers -- from the rapid advent of new technologies to the increasing pace of change in industries. Calls to action include:

Higher education and the private sector should be more transparent about the specific skills needed for job roles

Large employers should reskill workers to benefit from employee loyalty and encourage new skills to make the Canadian workforce more competitive

Institutions offering micro-credentials - short courses offering qualifications in specific subject areas -- can enhance their impact by partnering with employers to design relevant coursework

