Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 March 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 30,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 18 March 2025, at a price of 1,368.00p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 82,543,105 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 116,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END