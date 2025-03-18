Lucid Diagnostics' ENVET-BE Clinical Utility Study of EsoGuard Esophageal Precancer Testing Accepted for Peer-Reviewed Publication

Study confirms clinical utility of EsoGuard as a non-invasive triage tool to significantly increase positive yield of invasive upper endoscopy

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that its ENVET-BE clinical utility study has been accepted for publication in Gastroenterology & Hepatology-the fifth peer-reviewed publication of clinical utility data for Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, and the second to present findings from a real-world screening population. The manuscript, entitled Enhancing the Diagnostic Yield of EGD for Diagnosis of Barrett's Esophagus Through Methylated DNA Biomarker Triage, demonstrates that confirmatory upper endoscopy (EGD) performed in EsoGuard-positive patients had a substantially higher diagnostic yield for detecting esophageal precancer (Barrett's Esophagus or BE) than the expected yield of screening EGD alone in at-risk patients.

"This study cements EsoGuard's critical role as a non-invasive tool to triage at-risk patients to invasive EGD, allowing the vast majority of patients recommended for esophageal precancer testing to avoid an invasive procedure. This is precisely what non-invasive triage tests are designed to do," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The study further strengthens EsoGuard's already robust clinical evidence base. We previously demonstrated near perfect concordance between EsoGuard results and physician referral for EGD as well as excellent patient compliance with EGD referral and now document increased EGD diagnostic yield with EsoGuard testing. This comprehensive clinical utility data package supports our ongoing efforts to secure positive commercial insurance coverage policies, building on our recent success with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The study strongly supports EsoGuard's economic value by demonstrating its potential to increase compliance with BE screening guidelines while promoting more efficient use of more costly endoscopy resources."

The ENVET-BE study reviewed real-world data from a cohort of 199 EsoGuard-positive patients who completed confirmatory EGD. The overall positive diagnostic yield for BE was 2.4-fold higher than the expected yield of screening EGD alone, based on disease prevalence within an at-risk population. The yield was nearly three-fold higher in patients meeting American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) screening criteria. The study authors concluded that "EsoGuard enriches the population undergoing EGD and, compared to a screening strategy that relies on EGD alone, it improves overall diagnostic yield. This could potentially help direct more efficient use of endoscopy resources while improving BE detection in at-risk patients."

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

