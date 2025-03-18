AirHelp Secures Significant Minority Investment from Abry Partners

BERLIN, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirHelp Inc. ("AirHelp"), the global leader in air passenger rights and compensation claims management, is excited to announce a significant minority investment from Abry Partners ("Abry"), a leading North American private equity firm. Abry will acquire a minority stake in AirHelp through a secondary investment, allowing AirHelp to return capital to its long-time supportive shareholders.

Empowering Air Passengers Worldwide

AirHelp has been at the forefront of advocating for air passenger rights, helping millions of travelers secure compensation for flight disruptions. The fight for air passenger rights has never been more important as most passengers still don't know their rights and airlines continue to wrongfully reject millions of claims. With this new investment from Abry, AirHelp aims to continue the fight by making it easier for passengers to know their rights and claim and receive the compensation they deserve.

A Strategic Partnership

The investment from Abry Partners marks a significant milestone for AirHelp. This partnership will provide AirHelp with valuable resources and expertise to strengthen its presence in the US market and explore new revenue opportunities. Abry's extensive experience in insurance, media, communications, and business services will be instrumental in driving AirHelp's growth and innovation.

"A decade ago, we entered uncharted territory to help air passengers with flight disruptions-there was no established model, no market awareness, and no existing solutions. We built everything from scratch, overcoming countless challenges to become the global leader in air passenger rights. Over the past 10 years, we've proudly transformed the customer rights space, empowering millions of travelers. Today, we're excited to welcome Abry Partners on this journey. Their investment validates our vision and will accelerate our mission to better serve travelers worldwide," said Henrik Zillmer, Founder and Chairman of the Board of AirHelp.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abry Partners as a key investor in AirHelp. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth and continue to provide exceptional service to air passengers worldwide. Abry's expertise and resources will be invaluable as we potentially expand our presence in the US market and explore new opportunities for innovation. As a profitable company for several years, this investment aligns with our objective to reward investors who have supported us through various stages of growth," said Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp.

"AirHelp has established itself as a leader in the air passenger rights space, and we are excited to support their mission to make air travel more transparent and fairer for everyone. We look forward to working closely with the AirHelp team to drive growth and create value for all stakeholders," said Anders Bjork, Partner at Abry Partners.

In connection with the transaction, AirHelp was assisted by UBS AG London Branch as exclusive financial advisor and by White & Case LLP and Piciocchi Legal PLLC as legal advisors. Abry was assisted by Nomura International plc and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About AirHelp Inc.

AirHelp is the world's largest air passenger rights organization. Since its founding in 2013, the company has helped travelers enforce compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, as well as in the event of denied boarding. In addition, AirHelp takes legal and political action to further strengthen the rights of air passengers worldwide. More information about AirHelp can be found at: https://www.airhelp.com/

The current AirHelp investors include Nordic Eye, Khosla Ventures, TempoCap, as well as private individuals and business angels.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry Partners, visit www.abry.com.

