CSRHub: Proposed Changes to CSRD Via the EU Omnibus

By Bahar Gidwani

The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is evolving.

The EU has announced that it will ask most companies that do business in Europe to comply with its Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The exact timing of when this law will be put in force and who will be covered has been changing. The list of indicators that must be reported is also changing. But, the general direction is clear-the EU wants companies who operate within its borders to capture and report sustainability information so that they can be evaluated based on their social performance.

The EU recently released an Omnibus revision to CSRD. This is only a proposed set of changes-but they are extensive. This article from Silver Regulatory Associates gives a nice summary of what may change for both CSRD and for several other EU regulatory schemes.

CSRHub's Contribution: The CSRD Readiness Calculator

CSRHub's contribution to this process has been to build a CSRD Readiness Calculator that ties CSRHub's outside-in measures of social performance to CSRD's 35 top-level topics. This Calculator will launch soon with both a free trial and professional version.

CSRHub produces comparable measures of social performance for virtually every large company and organization in the world. CSRHub ratings are based on a broad range of sources, so it can provide a stable, fair base for scores for each CSRD topic.

