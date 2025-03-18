Inogen Alliance: Leadership for a Changing World: The Role of Women and Diversity in EHS & Sustainability

Diversity in leadership is a fundamental driver of innovation, resilience, and long-term success in any industry. A workforce that embraces varied perspectives-across gender, culture, and backgrounds-ensures more inclusive decision-making, stronger collaboration, and solutions that are globally effective. In the field of Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S), diversity is not just beneficial; it is essential for creating policies that protect both people and the planet.

Women leaders in EHS and Sustainability are driving meaningful change across industries, breaking barriers, and shaping policies that enhance workplace safety and sustainability. Their leadership fosters innovation, strengthens decision-making, and cultivates a culture of inclusion and resilience. As organizations strive to enhance their sustainability strategies, the presence of women in leadership roles is no longer just about equity-it is a strategic necessity.

Banu Gajendran, Global EHS Director at Broadcom, emphasizes the essential role of female mentorship in leadership. "Empowering women in leadership roles transcends the pursuit of equality; it is a strategic imperative for thriving organizations. Female leaders in EHS bring a perspective of thought and reflection as leadership becomes more about being inclusive, collaborative, and responsive to the changing needs of a dynamic EHS landscape. I am a firm believer in the power of female mentorship, and it is essential for women to uplift and empower each other in all walks of life. When women support women, they create a network of strength, resilience, and inspiration. Through mentorship, we can foster a culture of inclusivity, equality, and professional growth."

For Yulia Sokolova, Sr. Director of Localization and Global Readiness at Avetta, leadership is about taking action and embracing passion. "Taking action is essential, and finding your passion is key. Doubt is natural, but a single step toward what sparks your interest and motivates you can change everything. Women in EHS&S bring invaluable perspectives, and leadership in this field is a powerful way to drive meaningful change and inspire future generations."

Lovie Chadha, India Environment Health & Safety Manager at Oracle, highlights the critical contributions women make to EHS&S, drawing from their roles in safety and sustainability. "To women considering careers in Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S): your perspective is essential. Many women already play key roles in managing safety at home, promoting sustainability, and creating healthier environments. These everyday actions provide a unique voice in the EHS&S field, helping drive innovation and inclusive solutions. Having women in leadership roles is crucial for shaping policies that protect both people and the planet."

Diversity in leadership is not just a moral obligation but a strategic advantage, as Marcela Cano, Sustainability Manager at Garnier & Garnier Desarrollos Inmobiliarios, asserts. "Guaranteeing greater female representation in historically male-dominated sectors is not just a matter of equity but a strategic vision. Diversity within teams drives innovation, strengthens decision-making, and creates more competitive and sustainable businesses. As women, we have both the challenge and the responsibility to pave the way for future generations, proving that talent knows no gender and that the sustainability of the future is built through inclusive leadership."

Stephanie Farley, Director of Safety at SJI Utilities, underscores the responsibility of women leaders to mentor and advocate for future generations. "As we celebrate Women's History Month, women leaders must recognize the responsibility we have to be champions for the next generation just as the previous generations have done to pave our way. A diverse workforce fosters open communication, encourages collaboration, and cultivates a supportive environment."

Mentorship and encouragement are key to breaking barriers, as Apple Chapman, Assistant General Counsel at W.R. Grace & Co., shares. "Becoming a leader in Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHSS) takes more than hard work and dedication. For me, it took mentors and champions to push me to reach outside my comfort zone. Today I strive to fulfill this role for the next generation of women leaders in and outside of EHSS."

Stephanie Parchment, MPH, Global Health and Safety Manager at Okta, reinforces the necessity of having women in leadership positions. "EH&S is about prevention and mitigation; not just response. To be sure of the strategies implemented to save lives, corporate funds, and protect a company's brand and legacy, it's imperative to gather as much pertinent information as possible in advance. There is no way to do that without having women in leadership positions in EH&S and beyond."

The role of mentorship and strategic leadership in sustainability is exemplified by Mónica Chao Janeiro, Founder and President of Women Action Sustainability (WAS). Through her work, she mentors and accelerates female leadership while guiding companies in sustainability transformation. "International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women like this senior executive expert, who formulates visionary strategies rooted in sustainability, ESG, and social impact."

Lynne Wilkinson, Group Compliance Project Manager at Avetta, reflects on the transformation she witnessed in leadership. "For an organization to be truly successful, it is essential that women take on leadership roles and serve as role models, to inspire and empower other women, particularly in traditionally male-dominated fields such as Environment, Health & Safety. When I left for a new challenge, 50% of the Management Team were women. This not only brings diverse perspectives and viewpoints but also drives innovation and can enhance an organization's financial performance."

Finally, Monique Berrevoets, Strategic Consultant at Antea Group Netherlands, highlights the crucial role of female leaders in the energy transition. "In the energy transition, female leaders in EHS bring a crucial perspective-balancing innovation with safety, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that hydrogen and ammonia can be transported and stored responsibly. Diversity in leadership strengthens our ability to navigate complex challenges and build trust in this evolving landscape."

Women in EHS&S are leading the charge in transforming industries, championing sustainability, and creating safer workplaces. However, the importance of diversity extends beyond gender-it is about creating a truly inclusive environment where different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences drive progress. In a global setting, this means embracing cultural diversity, acknowledging regional challenges, and fostering collaboration across borders. Organizations that prioritize diversity in leadership are better equipped to adapt to changing market dynamics, enhance workplace safety, and drive meaningful sustainability efforts.

By continuing to mentor, advocate, and take on leadership roles, women and diverse professionals will shape the future of EHS and Sustainability for generations to come, ensuring a more innovative, equitable, and sustainable world.

