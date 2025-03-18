Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
17.03.25
09:33 Uhr
4,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5404,88018:54
PR Newswire
18.03.2025 18:36 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Vesuvius plc

18 March 2025

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Patrick André

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of awards granted in 2022 for the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Vesuvius Share Plan (VSP) and dividend equivalent shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

88,194

Nil

243,916

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

332,110

- Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

17 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of sufficient shares (pursuant to the vesting of the DSBP award and VSP award granted in 2022) to pay tax withholdings.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.900134

41,535

£3.900134

114,871

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

156,406

- Price

£3.900134

- Total

£610,004.36

e)

Date of the transaction

17 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


