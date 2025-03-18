Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
Vesuvius plc
18 March 2025
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Patrick André
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2022 for the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Vesuvius Share Plan (VSP) and dividend equivalent shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
88,194
Nil
243,916
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
332,110
- Price
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
17 March 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London - outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of sufficient shares (pursuant to the vesting of the DSBP award and VSP award granted in 2022) to pay tax withholdings.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.900134
41,535
£3.900134
114,871
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
156,406
- Price
£3.900134
- Total
£610,004.36
e)
Date of the transaction
17 March 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
