FieldPulse Announces Integration with The Granite Group, Enhancing Efficiency for Contractors and Trade Professionals

FieldPulse has launched a new integration with The Granite Group. This integration marks a significant enhancement for FieldPulse users, allowing contractors and trade professionals to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and simplify their workflow, while delivering professional results to their clients.

FieldPulse + The Granite Group



FieldPulse, the #1 rated field service management software, offers an extensive suite of features designed to streamline operations for service-based businesses. With its powerful set of tools, field service companies no longer need to juggle paperwork, struggle with scheduling, or waste time manually managing invoices and customer information. FieldPulse eliminates these challenges, allowing field service companies to focus on what they do best - serving their customers.

The Granite Group is a leading distributor of plumbing, heating, cooling, water, and propane supplies across New England, and is known for exceptional customer service and high-quality products. Their extensive selection and commitment to supporting contractors and trade professionals make them a valuable resource in the trades industry.

As The Granite Group's preferred FSM partner, FieldPulse now offers a seamless connection between the two platforms. This enables users to browse The Granite Group's extensive Online Store, add items to their cart, and instantly transfer their selections into FieldPulse for real-time pricing integration, allowing contractors to manage their entire workflow from a single platform.

"We're always looking for ways to enhance the FieldPulse experience, and this new integration with The Granite Group is a perfect example. Our goal is to make our customers' lives easier by providing the tools they need to run their businesses smoothly and professionally. By putting the products they use every day right at their fingertips, businesses can save time, reduce errors, and put their focus on delivering exceptional service to their customers." - Gabriel Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse

This integration represents a key step in FieldPulse's ongoing efforts to improve the way service-based businesses operate. By connecting users with trusted industry partners like The Granite Group, FieldPulse continues to provide powerful, all-in-one solutions that drive productivity and streamline operations.

To learn more about the integration and how it can benefit your business, click here.

SOURCE: FieldPulse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire