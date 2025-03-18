Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Koch Marine, the marine division of leading North American transportation service Koch Trucking, is proud to announce it has formed a strategic partnership with Stingray Boats, one of America's leading independent boat builders. Going forward, Koch Marine will handle the transportation of Stingray boats to the company's dealers across the U.S. and Canada.





"We are excited to join forces with Koch Marine, a company whose values and vision closely align with our own," said Barry Avent, CEO of Stingray Boats. "This partnership will allow us to focus on doing what we do best - and that is building boats - and for Koch Marine to do what they do best and that is safely transporting our boats. We have operated our own trucking private fleet for over 45 years but realized that with the rising costs of trucks, trailers and maintenance on them, it made perfect sense to partner with a transportation expert in Koch Marine."

Family-owned Koch Marine has been transporting boats and pontoons for OEM builders and dealers across the continent for more than 15 years. Koch Marine provides its customers with a dedicated fleet of trucks and drivers who specialize in hauling boats and pontoons and have the knowledge and experience it takes to transport them safely and efficiently. Koch Marine's late-model trucks and trailers boast numerous safety features, including lane correction, collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control. Both the trucks and trailers also feature GPS tracking technologies, which allows Koch's customers to track their shipments.

"From the first time we met Barry Avent and his team at Stingray, we knew these were amazing people committed to building a great boat. We are happy they have entrusted us to handle the transportation of their boats and be a part of their dealer and supplier family," said Koch Companies National Sales Manager Jeff Parish.

About Koch Trucking:

Founded in 1978, Koch Trucking is a family-owned trucking, logistics and warehousing company based in Minneapolis, Minn., with more than 800 power units and 2,000 trailers in its operation. Koch Trucking's dedication to respect, excellence, safety and innovation has helped us become a full-service transportation and distribution leader. These values have helped us maintain a healthy business environment allowing both our employees and customers to flourish. Our Dedicated, Regional, Flatbed, Marine, and Specialized transportation services provide the flexibility to meet our customer's unique shipping needs. For more information, visit kochtrucking.com.

About Stingray Boats

Founded in 1979, Stingray Boats is one of the leading independent boat builders in the nation. Stingray is a family-owned brand of powerboats known for quality, performance, and value. With over 225,000 square feet of manufacturing space at its headquarters in Hartsville, S.C., Stingray boasts of one of the most technologically advanced facilities in the country. Stingray offers the right combination of products from outboard- to sterndrive-powered boats. Our model lineup consists of center consoles, dual consoles, deck boats, and sport boats. For more information, visit stingrayboats.com.

