Wells Fargo & Company: California United Ways Receive $1 Million From Wells Fargo To Accelerate Financial Empowerment

$250,000 directed to United Way Bay Area to support free financial planning at the organization's 20 SparkPoint centers across the region

The $1 million donation from Wells Fargo to United Ways of California will support financial empowerment and community resiliency programming at 12 United Ways covering more than 30 California counties. Wells Fargo's grant focuses on financial health and housing to help low-income Californians build wealth through projects tailored to local community needs.

A total of $250,000 is directed to United Way Bay Area (UWBA) to support financial empowerment and community resilience across the organization's SparkPoint centers located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

SparkPoint is a cornerstone in UWBA's poverty-fighting efforts. Clients create pathways to long-term financial prosperity by working with expert financial coaches to set goals, create financial plans, and learn new strategies for long-term financial success-all at no cost. SparkPoint centers also provide a variety of free resources such as one-on-one career coaching, tax preparation, and credit counseling.

In addition to financial coaching and resources, students and families can also receive resources to meet basic needs like food, housing, and utilities. SparkPoint services are provided at no cost.

"Building pathways to financial prosperity is what we do at United Way Bay Area's SparkPoint centers," said Keisha Browder, CEO of United Way Bay Area. "Thank you to Wells Fargo for investing in this important community programming, which helps create healthier financial habits and lays the foundation for people to achieve economic security."

"We are excited to support California United Ways to advance the important work they do to strengthen communities," said Gregg Sherkin, SVP of Philanthropy & Community Impact, Wells Fargo. "In the Bay Area, SparkPoint centers help families build better financial futures that can be life-changing for generations to come."

"We are grateful to Wells Fargo for their ongoing commitment to supporting low-income Californians through meaningful investments in financial empowerment programs across our state, including here in the Bay Area," said Pete Manzo, president and CEO of United Ways of California. "Financial security is a key impact area of United Way, particularly in California where a high cost of living results in 1 in 3 California households struggling to make ends meet. This is an exciting opportunity to align the many United Way financial security efforts across the state while ensuring each region can implement what is most needed and impactful to help families in their community move up."

According to quantitative research released by United Way Bay Area, the SparkPoint program measurably improves student persistence and advancement compared to students not receiving support through the program. Students who participated in SparkPoint were 127% more likely to remain enrolled in college.

About United Way Bay Area

United Way Bay Area (UWBA) mobilizes the Bay Area to assist people living in poverty and to dismantle the root causes of poverty. One of the most respected and highly effective philanthropic organizations fighting poverty, UWBA supports workers and students seeking employment and better careers, helps families struggling to meet basic needs, supports our neighbors toward achieving their financial stability goals, and advocates for housing justice for all Bay Area residents. Learn more at www.uwba.org.

About United Ways of California

United Ways of California mobilizes the caring power of communities to improve health, education, and financial outcomes for low-income children and families. In partnership with local United Ways, United Ways of California implements community impact programs and advocates for policies that expand opportunities for Californians, working toward an equitable state where every individual has the resources needed to thrive. Learn more at unitedwaysca.org.

From left to right: Nalleli Sandoval, Senior Director of Programs, United Ways of California; Keisha Browder, CEO of United Way Bay Area; Gregg Sherkin, SVP of Philanthropy & Community Impact, Wells Fargo

