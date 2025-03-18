Keralty: K-AI: The First Global Health Integrated Ecosystem Powered by Artificial Intelligence

BOGOTA, Colombia, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 executives, doctors, and healthcare personnel from Keralty, along with Joseba Grajales, the group's president, and his launch team, gathered in Bogotá to learn about and support a historic initiative that will position the group as one of the world's leading organizations in Comprehensive and Integrated Global Health Ecosystems. This event marks the beginning of a revolution in global healthcare: K-AI (Keralty Artificial Intelligence).

K-AI (Keralty-AI) is the new global health integrated ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence (AI), created by Keralty, one of the most prominent international healthcare groups with a presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. This project was born with the purpose of transforming healthcare through a proactive, predictive, and personalized model that will enable early disease detection, optimize care processes, and provide patient-centered solutions.

K-AI is not just a project; it is a transformative vision that redefines the future of healthcare by placing AI at the core of health services worldwide.

K-AI seeks to revolutionize how healthcare is accessed and managed, combining clinical expertise with the power of AI to enhance decision-making, personalize treatments, and increase efficiency in healthcare delivery across all the countries where the group operates.

"With K-AI's ecosystem, we are integrating artificial intelligence ethically and responsibly to anticipate diseases, personalize treatments, and build a more humane, efficient, and sustainable global health model. It is a commitment to transforming the lives of millions and leading the future of healthcare through innovation," said Joseba Grajales of Keralty.

To bring this global ecosystem to life, a set of innovative tools and platforms has been developed to implement and scale AI-based solutions:

Knowledge Lake: A centralized and intelligent repository of medical and clinical knowledge to support data-driven medical decision-making.

Living Lab: A space for experimentation and innovation where AI-driven healthcare solutions are tested in real-world environments.

Technology and Industrialization Observatory: A unit that monitors global technological trends and evaluates their impact on the healthcare sector.

Global Health Passport: A tool that allows patients to securely access their medical records and treatments from anywhere in the world.

Self-Learning Health Ecosystem: An intelligent system that continuously evolves through algorithms to enhance medical care and operational efficiency.

K-AI is supported by two Intelligent Global Networks-one for Partnerships and Allies and another for Knowledge-bringing together patients, professionals, researchers, insurers, educators, industry stakeholders, and supply chain partners to foster collaborative innovation and accelerate AI adoption in healthcare.

In addition to promoting global partnerships, the project reaffirms a commitment to ethics, transparency, and continuous education, ensuring that artificial intelligence is implemented responsibly, humanely, and in service of people's well-being. This initiative aims to establish global leadership in healthcare innovation, integrating cutting-edge technology to build more accessible, sustainable, and patient-centered healthcare systems.

The model will be progressively implemented in all countries where the group operates, including Colombia, the United States, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Peru, the Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, among others. It will begin with pilot centers, adaptable to different local contexts and realities.

Our Presence in the Region

Keralty is a group of private companies dedicated to improving people's health through our own healthcare service delivery model, which focuses on prevention, risk identification and management, disease control, and comprehensive healthcare.

We are currently operating in Colombia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Peru, Venezuela, Brazil, and Spain.

Since 2024, we have been working alongside Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading healthcare service providers in the region, to expand into the Middle East. This alliance aims to offer innovative, high-quality, and accessible healthcare services.

