INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Roofing Expo Unveils Winners of the 2025 Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program

The second iteration of IRE awards celebrate cutting-edge developments in materials, equipment, tools and services that are revolutionizing roofing and exterior construction for businesses, laborers, commercial and residential.

The International Roofing Expo® (IRE) reveals the recipients of the second annual Innovative Product Showcase and Awards program for both People's Choice and Experts' Choice categories. This recognition program, powered by the International Roofing Expo, celebrates state-of-the-art solutions currently available in the roofing and exteriors sector.

The Innovative Product Showcase and Awards program entries were featured at the recent 2025 International Roofing Expo. Expo attendees could examine the products and services in the dedicated showcase area and cast votes for the People's Choice Award across eight categories, Business and Technology; Coatings, Caulks and Sealants; Roofing Products including Single Ply, Metal Panels, Shingles, Synthetic Roofing & Flashing; Safety and Fall Protection; Siding and Insulation; Tools, Equipment and Machinery; Solar Panels and Products and finally Water Proofing, Flashing, Vapor Barriers, Underlayments and Insulation. The Experts' Choice Award is decided by a panel of judges and presented to one winner.

"The innovations featured in the Product Showcase and Awards program are pushing boundaries and setting new standards for quality and ingenuity in the roofing industry. The International Roofing Expo is honored to celebrate the visionaries who are redefining excellence and driving the future of roofing forward," says Rich Russo, Show Director of the International Roofing Expo. "By recognizing outstanding products and solutions, the program helps drive industry progress, encourages innovation and provides professionals with insights into the latest advancements shaping the future of roofing and offers manufacturers and suppliers a platform to showcase the latest developments, reinforcing contributions to industry standards and best practices."

The People's Choice winners for 2025:

Business and Technology Software and Services

Roof Scout, by Scout Technology Group, is a digital sales assistant powered by a proprietary algorithm. The system uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and behavioral science to assess the client's personality, and adapts presentation methods to best match the homeowner, improving sales outcomes. Scout is the first platform to use real time pricing in a media player, using gamification to increase retention and user experience.

Coatings, Caulks and Sealants

The FiberSeal Base, created by Fluid Applied Roofing, is a proprietary, fiber-reinforced, sprayable formula. It replaces outdated methods like polyester fabric and seam tapes, delivering superior adhesion, fast curing and lasting durability.

Roofing Products including Single Ply, Metal Panels, Shingles, Synthetic Roofing & Flashing

The all-NEW ColorGard 2.0 Snow Retention System, by S-5!, is an upgraded snow guard system designed with greater versatility, simpler assembly and faster installation. ColorGard 2.0 is engineered for most metal roof type and requires no preassembly, making the installation process quicker and easier than ever.

Safety and Fall Protection

Ladder Latch Pro, by Ladder Latch Pro, is an innovative, patent-pending design that secures and stabilizes a ladder, preventing the ladder from sliding or falling, creating a stable base to work from. The latch fits all extension ladders for homes and buildings with gutters. The non-corrosive tool installs in seconds and works on either side of the ladder. It is made from high impact plastic and stainless steel, and works on all gutters with or without gutter guards.

Siding and Insulation

The ProTect Siding Starter, by Quarrix is a tool that offers easy-to-install, breathable moisture protection behind the first course of cladding. The strips are crafted from lightweight plastic, and are easy to install and handle. The innovative design incorporates small air channels, facilitating optimal airflow to keep walls dry and safeguard against moisture buildup. Unlike traditional wood or cladding materials, ProTect Siding Starter exhibits exceptional durability, resisting rot, warping and splitting and even has a built-in insect barrier.

Solar Panel and Products

Timberline Solar® ES 2, by GAF Energy is the latest version of GAF Energy's innovative solar roof. In addition to remaining to be the world's first solar shingle that can be nailed down, Timberline Solar® ES 2 offers increased power and faster installation than all previous versions of the product, as well as an enhanced design featuring expanded compatibility.

Tools, Equipment and Machinery

The Equipter Tow-A-Lift by Equipter is an innovative towable forklift that can be transported with a pickup truck without the need for an additional trailer. The Equipter Tow-A-Lift can lift and move up to 3,500 pounds of material, leaving minimal ground disruption.

Water Proofing, Flashing, Vapor Barriers, Underlayments and Insulation

Hurri-Tarp, by Hurri-Tarp, is a revolutionary new tarp designed to protect roofs without causing damage. The self-weighted tarp covers areas with roof damage and prevents water penetration, with no nails needed to attach the tarp to the roof.

The Experts' Choice award winner was carefully selected by a panel comprising of industry experts. These winners distinguish themselves through the ability to enhance performance or sales, improve customer satisfaction or worker safety and establish new industry benchmarks in the field.

The Experts' Choice winner for 2025

Timberline Solar® ES 2, by GAF Energy, entered into the Solar Panels & Products category, is the latest version of GAF Energy's innovative solar roof. In addition to remaining to be the world's first solar shingle that can be nailed down, Timberline Solar® ES 2 offers increased power and faster installation than all previous versions of the product, as well as an enhanced design featuring expanded compatibility.

"Timberline Solar® ES 2 stood out as an Experts' Choice Award winner for its groundbreaking advancements in solar roofing," Russo adds. "By increasing power output, streamlining installation and enhancing compatibility, GAF Energy continues to set a new industry standard. This latest evolution of the world's first solar shingle that can be nailed, boosting performance and providing roofing professionals with a more efficient and adaptable solution, driving both innovation and customer satisfaction in the field."

To view the complete list entries of the 2025 Innovative Product Showcase and Awards program, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com .

