Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. / Blockchain Loyalty Corp. Announces Removal of Shell Risk Designation by OTC Markets

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. / Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC) a publicly traded company focused on strategic acquisitions and growth-driven ventures, is pleased to announce that OTC Markets has officially removed the Shell Risk designation from its listing. This significant milestone reaffirms BBLC's commitment to operational transparency, business expansion, and long-term shareholder value.

The removal of the Shell Risk designation is a clear recognition of BBLC's active business operations, assets, and financial viability. It also opens new doors for increased investor confidence, enhanced trading liquidity, and broader access to institutional capital and strategic partnerships.

Joel DeBellefeuille, CEO of BBLC, commented:

"The removal of the Shell Risk designation is a testament to the progress we've made in strengthening BBLC's position as an operating company. We have been diligently executing our strategic vision, expanding our portfolio, and laying the foundation for sustainable growth. This milestone allows us to engage with a wider network of investors and partners, positioning BBLC for a strong future."

Key Implications of the Shell Risk Removal for BBLC:

Increased Market Credibility - BBLC is now recognized as an active business, removing barriers for investors previously cautious about shell-designated securities.

Enhanced Trading Liquidity - With the Shell Risk removed, BBLC anticipates greater investor participation and market activity.

Stronger Institutional & Strategic Interest - Many brokers, funds, and financial institutions avoid shell stocks. This designation removal opens the door for new potential financing and partnerships.

Positioning for Uplisting - This marks a critical step in BBLC's strategy toward potential uplisting opportunities on higher-tier markets.

BBLC remains focused on expanding its business interests, executing strategic acquisitions, and creating long-term value for its shareholders. Investors and stakeholders can expect continued transparency, operational updates, and growth-driven initiatives in the coming months.

About Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (BBLC)

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (OTC: BBLC) is a diversified investment and holdings company focused on strategic acquisitions, innovative brand development, and high-growth industries. With a commitment to long-term shareholder value, BBLC identifies and invests in emerging market opportunities, spanning sectors such natural resources, fintech, and consumer brands.

For more information visit: www.bellebonica.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman & CEO, E. joel@bellebonica.com Tel. 514.434.2640

To learn more about Joel, Visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, E. ir@bellebonica.com

