National Association of Broadcasters: Game On: Everything Sports at NAB Show - From Elite Keynotes to Cutting-Edge Tech and Immersive Activations

Inside the Future of Sports Media With Power Players Including ESPN, Formula 1, NFL, WTA, WWE and More

The 2025 NAB Show is the ultimate destination for sports media, broadcasting and fan engagement. From April 5-9 (Exhibits April 6-9), Las Vegas will be the epicenter of industry-shaping discussions, groundbreaking technology, and interactive experiences redefining how sports are produced, distributed and consumed.

With the launch of the Sports Summit: The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Engagement, a must-attend Monday keynote with Women's Tennis Association (WTA) CEO Portia Archer, the NAB Show Welcome Session featuring sports media icon Stephen A. Smith, an exclusive conversation with WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the future of sports entertainment and an action-packed show floor filled with AI-powered activations, NAB Show is where the future of sports media comes to life.

Sports Summit: Where Business Meets Innovation

A new three-day event running April 6-8, the Sports Summit will take a deep dive into transforming fan experience and unlocking new revenue streams with conversations around advancements in sports production, athlete-driven content, NIL opportunities and fan engagement.

The Summit kicks off Sunday morning with Peak Human: Unleashing the Champion Within, a keynote from Gotham Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports. Chopra, known for his compelling work with sports legends like Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, will discuss the power of storytelling in shaping sports culture and audience connection. Other key sessions include:

Beyond the Game: Original Content Driving Viewership off the Field of Play

The Future of Live Sports Production: Innovation in Real-Time Broadcasting

The Future of Sports Rights: Negotiating in the Age of New Media

FAST Play: How Free Ad-Supported Streaming is Changing Sports Broadcasting

The first half of the Sports Summit on Sunday and Monday morning is accessible to all attendees with an Exhibits Pass and will take place in Theater 1 on the show floor in the West Hall. Monday afternoon, the Summit moves to a conference setting, accessible with a Premium Pass or All Access Pass.

Dynamic Sports Media Conversations You Can't Miss

Sunday, April 6: Engaging Audiences through On-Air Talent with athlete and analyst Jason McCourty

Discover how the National Football League (NFL) and other industry leaders leverage on-air talent to elevate content, build fan loyalty and enhance audience connections. Speakers include Tracy Perlman, SVP Player Operations at the NFL, Jason McCourty, Super Bowl champion turned broadcaster and Sandy Nunez, vice president of On-Air Talent Management, NFL Network.

Monday, April 7: Fireside Chat with WTA CEO Portia Archer: Breaking Barriers - Lessons from the Rise of Women's Tennis and the Future of Women's Sports Women's sports are on a meteoric rise. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) CEO Portia Archer will share insights into how the WTA is elevating women's sports, championing its athletes and using its platform to deliver positive impact beyond the sport.

Monday, April 7: NAB Welcome Session with host Stephen A. Smith

One of the most influential voices in sports media, Stephen A. Smith will take the stage for an exclusive conversation on sports entertainment, the shifting media landscape and his career as a powerhouse broadcaster.

Wednesday, April 8: WWE: The Next Era of Sports Entertainment with WWE president Nick Khan & chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque

With WWE entering a bold new chapter, Khan and Levesque will discuss the company's continuing evolution-from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies.

Immersive Sports Activations On The Show Floor

The show floor will be buzzing with hands-on experiences in the Sports Business Hub and beyond, showcasing the latest in sports tech, AI-powered content creation, and next-gen fan engagement.

Reimagining Sports Media Through AI-Powered Transformation -

See how Microsoft and its global ecosystem of partners are transforming the sports industry with AI. Go through a journey of interactive demos that illustrate the capabilities needed to deliver fan-focused content and that highlight key aspects of the transformation process, from understanding business needs to implementing cutting-edge technologies for enhanced performance and fan engagement.

Live Esports Racing Challenge - Presented by AWS and NVIDIA

Feel the adrenaline of Formula 1 racing with this interactive simulator challenge. Compete on the Las Vegas Grand Prix track, analyze your performance with AI-powered F1 Insights, and step into a real post-race interview. See the power of live cloud production in action.

AWS: Amazon Nova Racing Experience -

Get hands-on with AI with a real-time race track. Design your own F1 circuit using AI-powered insights and race it in a high-speed 3D game.

The Ultimate Destination For Sports Media

NAB Show is the premier event for professionals in sports media, broadcasting and entertainment. Whether you're looking for the latest in AI-powered sports content, insights from top industry leaders, or hands-on activations that bring the future of sports to life, the 2025 NAB Show is where it all happens.

"From groundbreaking conversations with industry leaders to cutting-edge technology shaping fan engagement, the 2025 NAB Show is charting a course for how sports content is created, distributed and experienced," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "NAB Show is bringing together the best in the business to explore the opportunities driving the next era of sports media."

Join the conversation. Be part of the future of sports at NAB Show. Register to attend NAB Show today. Covering the event? Register as press, and stay updated on the latest show news by adding your name to our media list.

