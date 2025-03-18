Investor Summit Group: Q1 Virtual Investor Summit: On-Demand Presentations Now Live

The Investor Summit is excited to announce that presentations from Q1 Investor Summit are now available for on-demand viewing. Attendees and investors who missed the live sessions can now access company presentations at their convenience.

The event, which took place on March 11, featured a diverse lineup of microcap companies showcasing their latest developments, growth plans, and market strategies. With on-demand access, you have the flexibility to revisit key insights and explore potential opportunities to revisit key insights shared during the event.

Click the Company Names Below To Access Presentations:

PRESENTING COMPANY SECTOR ANALYST NOTES Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Healthcare 100% complete response rate (tumor disappearance) in the most recent U.S. trial results in skin cancer, led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NY. Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Consumer Reaching profitability in the second half of 2025 Royalties Inc. (OTC PINK:ROYIF) Metals & Mining RI/ROYIF's trifecta strategy combines the upside from the breakout of the silver price to $40-50 to monetize its silver asset for $5-10 million and a potential up to $25 million legal settlement on a copper-silver royalty in order to acquire cash flowing music royalties with 10-15% yields offering income stability from the IP longevity of recession-proof global hit songs. Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Metals & Mining Compounding, per-share returns (>90% CAGR on cash flow per share growth over past three years Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Healthcare Broad product portfolio targeting multi-billion dollar markets. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Technology Bookings growth of nearly 20% y/y with five consecutive quarters of positive contribution profit Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Healthcare Significantly undervalued, trading at less than 50% of cash Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American:TOVX) Healthcare Near term catalyst - Phase 2 top line clinical data expected early Q2 2025. Perfect Corp (NYSE:PERF) Technology Over $165 million cash and cash equivalents, cashflow and net income positive, while only $190 million marketcap Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Healthcare Stock is currently undervalued with a similar company achieving $2B market cap post ALS drug approval PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Healthcare Polypid's lead product candidate is at the end of a Phase 3 trial - full trial recruitment expected in Q1 2025 and data expected in Q2 2025 Sona Nanotech (OTCQB:SNANF) Healthcare When immunotherapy hasn't worked, Sona's therapy is applied and suddenly the immunotherapy works (like Marck's $50B Keytruda). (Merck acknowledges that Keytruda only works ~30% of the time) MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Marine Technology Strong balance sheet, debt free and simplified capital structure following conversion of preferred stock to common stock ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Healthcare Built a world-class marketing platform for DTC genomics and a range of dietary supplements.

Multi-billion dollar potential cancer test under late-stage development. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY) Metals & Mining Submitted white papers for DOD antimony expansion grants.

About Investor Summit Group



The Investor Summit is an independent organization dedicated to creating exclusive networking opportunities within the microcap and small-cap community. Our invite-only events connect high-quality investors with promising companies that have strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can interact directly with company executives, engage with industry experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events provide a unique platform for in-depth discussions, meaningful connections, and valuable investment insights.



