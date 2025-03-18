Investor Summit Group: Q1 Virtual Investor Summit: On-Demand Presentations Now Live

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / The Investor Summit is excited to announce that presentations from Q1 Investor Summit are now available for on-demand viewing. Attendees and investors who missed the live sessions can now access company presentations at their convenience.
The event, which took place on March 11, featured a diverse lineup of microcap companies showcasing their latest developments, growth plans, and market strategies. With on-demand access, you have the flexibility to revisit key insights and explore potential opportunities to revisit key insights shared during the event.
Click the Company Names Below To Access Presentations:
PRESENTING COMPANY
SECTOR
ANALYST NOTES
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)
Healthcare
Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT)
Consumer
Royalties Inc. (OTC PINK:ROYIF)
Metals & Mining
Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)
Metals & Mining
Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)
Healthcare
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR)
Technology
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS)
Healthcare
Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American:TOVX)
Healthcare
Perfect Corp (NYSE:PERF)
Technology
Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)
Healthcare
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)
Healthcare
Sona Nanotech (OTCQB:SNANF)
Healthcare
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)
Marine Technology
ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)
Healthcare
United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY)
Metals & Mining
About Investor Summit Group
The Investor Summit is an independent organization dedicated to creating exclusive networking opportunities within the microcap and small-cap community. Our invite-only events connect high-quality investors with promising companies that have strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can interact directly with company executives, engage with industry experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events provide a unique platform for in-depth discussions, meaningful connections, and valuable investment insights.
