Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for February 2025.

February 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $384 million;

CSE issuers completed 91 financings that raised an aggregate $73 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, bringing total listed securities to 771 as at February 28, 2025.

"Companies from across the full range of the CSE's industry sectors successfully raised capital in the first two months of 2025," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "While the mining sector led the way with 40% of the total financings completed in the period, there was also activity in life sciences (14%), cleantech (9%), cannabis and hemp (7%) and diversified industries (13%) groups."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE continues to provide engaging and informative content for its stakeholders. Recent podcasts feature prominent mining industry thought leaders including Brent Cook, Ross Beaty, Rick Rule and Andy Schectman, who provided insights on gold, mineral exploration news, the resource market outlook and much more. The Exchange has also partnered with Stockhouse to launch a brand new monthly podcast called The Market This Month, hosted by the CSE's Anna Serin and portfolio manager Bruce Campbell of StoneCastle Investment Management. In the inaugural episode, they discussed important trends and developments in junior and small-cap markets, including the impact of tariffs and trade tensions.

On March 10, the CSE marked International Women's Day with a special opening bell ceremony that celebrated and promoted gender equality. The ceremony was conducted as part of the 11th annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality campaign, a global initiative by exchanges and central counterparty clearing houses that promotes empowerment of women and girls. Please click here to view an important message on gender equality from several women on the CSE team.

The CSE is excited to return to the desert next month for the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2025 on April 22-24. The CSE is a sponsor of this annual event, which features a series of keynote presentations, one-on-one-meetings, and corporate presentations from leading microcap companies. CSE-listed firms American Aires Inc. (WIFI) and Royalties Inc. (RI) are among the presenting companies at the conference.

New Listings in February 2025

Viridian Metals Inc. (VRDN)

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. (BAR)

Rio Grande Resources Ltd. (RGR)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

