Black Book Research, the healthcare industry's leading independent research organization, has announced Andor Health as the top-rated Non-EHR Virtual Care Platform for 2025, marking its third consecutive year as the highest-ranked solution. In Black Book's annual Intelligent Automation, Virtual Care & AI Survey, Andor Health achieved the highest scores in 14 of 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), reflecting its outstanding performance in AI-driven automation, real-time collaboration, and virtual hospital enablement.

Unparalleled Performance Across Key Metrics

According to over 834 healthcare technology leaders, clinicians, and IT executives surveyed, Andor Health led the market in the following crucial categories:

Ease of Use & Navigation: Intuitive interface with AI-optimized workflows, reducing cognitive load for clinicians.

Quality of Virtual Interactions: High-definition, real-time communication enhancing provider-patient engagement.

Timeliness of Care Access: AI-powered scheduling and patient triage reducing wait times and improving efficiency.

Integration with Clinical Workflows: Seamless interoperability with existing EHRs, remote monitoring tools, and AI-powered triage systems.

Trust in AI-Driven Triage & Recommendations: Reliable automation and decision support tools ensuring intelligent patient routing.

Reduction in Avoidable ER Visits: Predictive analytics guiding proactive interventions, decreasing emergency department utilization.

Continuity of Care in Virtual Hospitals: Scalable virtual hospital and tele-ICU functionality ensuring uninterrupted patient care.

Provider Workload Optimization: AI-assisted documentation, task delegation, and clinical workflow enhancements reducing administrative burden.

Privacy & Security Perception: Advanced cybersecurity protocols ensuring HIPAA-compliant virtual care delivery.

User Adoption & Engagement: Industry-leading provider and patient adoption rates.

Personalization & Patient-Centered Care: AI-powered patient engagement strategies tailoring virtual interactions.

Clinical Outcome Improvement & Virtual Care Impact: Demonstrated success in enhancing patient outcomes through data-driven virtual care models.

"Andor Health's continued dominance in non-EHR virtual care platforms showcases its ability to drive AI-enhanced, real-time clinical collaboration at an enterprise scale," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "As health systems evolve into hybrid care delivery models, the demand for intelligent automation and frictionless virtual patient engagement is greater than ever. The results of this year's survey underscore how Andor Health's cutting-edge capabilities are redefining virtual care workflows, ensuring that hospital-at-home models, tele-ICUs, and virtual command centers operate with maximum efficiency and effectiveness."

Market-Wide Adoption of AI-Driven Virtual Care According to Black Book's 2025 Digital Health Survey:

74% of U.S. hospitals report leveraging at least one virtual care platform.

82% of health systems have integrated AI-powered virtual triage into their patient intake processes.

75% of accountable care organizations (ACOs) now use virtual care platforms to track quality metrics and enhance chronic disease management.

63% of health systems deploy remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions for proactive health intervention.

Black Book Research's evaluation process ensures an unbiased, client-validated assessment of vendor performance, with over 3 million annual data points collected. The 2025 rankings reflect the industry's shift towards scalable, AI-powered virtual care ecosystems, where automation, interoperability, and real-time collaboration are key differentiators.

