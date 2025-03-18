Organizations Turn to Personalized Customer Engagement Options, Driving Increased Interactions for 8x8 CPaaS APIs Across Messaging, Voice, and Video Channels

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today announced that the strong desire for personalized, AI-powered self-service engagement options and channels is driving increased customer interactions across 8x8 CPaaS APIs. As a result, 8x8 CPaaS API customer interactions increased more than 43% year-over-year as of the fiscal year 2025 third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"Customers today expect to be able to interact with their brands of choice across their channel of choice whether that's voice, messaging, or video. Now, more than ever, it's important that brands are agile and able to provide the engagement options that customers are looking for," said Stephen Hamill, General Manager, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. "A huge push in this area is AI-driven self-service options. 8x8 CPaaS APIs are fueling AI utilization in companies by supporting AI-powered chatbots via WhatsApp and SMS, as well as voice-based talk bots, allowing customers to really choose the "when," "where," and "how" when it comes to customer engagement."

Organizations have turned toward 8x8 CPaaS APIs to power customer engagements across multiple touchpoints. Year-over-year business operational highlights as of December 31, 2024, the end of 8x8's FY25 Q3, included:

The total number of 8x8 CPaaS API customer interactions in the third quarter grew over 43% across messaging, voice, and video channels, compared to FY24 Q3.

The total number of interactions reached almost half a billion per month in December 2024, an increase of 59% compared to December 2023.

SMS interactions increased 41% and grew over 26% quarter-over-quarter from FY25 Q2 to Q3.

Average customer onboarding time was reduced to one day.

Recent 8x8 CPaaS API enhancements in FY25 include:

Voice Bots for Billing and Payments: 8x8 voice bots streamline billing by automating payment reminders, debt negotiations, and more, reducing manual labor costs. Organizations can boost responsiveness through number anonymization, follow up with SMS, and by capturing every interaction with call recording and speech recognition.

8x8 voice bots streamline billing by automating payment reminders, debt negotiations, and more, reducing manual labor costs. Organizations can boost responsiveness through number anonymization, follow up with SMS, and by capturing every interaction with call recording and speech recognition. Silent Mobile Authentication for CPaaS Customers: Provides a seamless method of mobile verification, allowing users to verify phone numbers with just one click and without manual input. Instead of receiving and entering a code, users are automatically verified based on their network IP. This approach enhances security and delivers a smoother experience when accessing mobile services or applications.

Provides a seamless method of mobile verification, allowing users to verify phone numbers with just one click and without manual input. Instead of receiving and entering a code, users are automatically verified based on their network IP. This approach enhances security and delivers a smoother experience when accessing mobile services or applications. WhatsApp Integrations and AI-Powered Chatbots: 8x8 WhatsApp messaging capabilities are now natively integrated into customer engagement platforms CleverTap and MoEngage, enabling seamless and efficient communication. Additionally, businesses can leverage AI-powered chatbots on WhatsApp to automate interactions, enhance response times, and deliver personalized support at scale.

8x8 WhatsApp messaging capabilities are now natively integrated into customer engagement platforms CleverTap and MoEngage, enabling seamless and efficient communication. Additionally, businesses can leverage AI-powered chatbots on WhatsApp to automate interactions, enhance response times, and deliver personalized support at scale. Seamless and Secure Authentication with Verif8: A next-generation authentication solution designed for effortless security and compliance. With self-service multichannel OTP authentication via SMS, Viber, and voice, businesses can enhance user verification while minimizing friction. Featuring 43 pre-built localized message templates, self-onboarding, and flexible Sender ID options, Verif8 streamlines authentication while maintaining the highest standards of security.

8x8 CPaaS APIs power essential business functions like authentication and fraud prevention, marketing and communications, customer support, and operations. With omnichannel messaging-including SMS, messaging apps, voice, and video interaction-it serves as a key enabler of business communications and customer experience in an ever-evolving digital transformation. It is a core component of the 8x8 Platform for CX, which seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and CPaaS APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally, empowering CX leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including those related to our CX transformation, CPaaS API growth, and new 8x8 CPaaS API product enhancements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. These risks could reduce the growth of our CX business and contact center momentum which could impact our revenues and profitability. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience-combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs.

8x8® is a trademark of 8x8, Inc.

