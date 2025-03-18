Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Expands Generative AI Suite, amAIz, with New Network Agents

Newly launched agentic offering leverages NVIDIA AI Enterprise and AWS to support accelerated network design, planning and deployment, network troubleshooting and healing

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the expansion of its amAIz Suite with the introduction of a set of comprehensive, modular generative AI network agents. The agents leverage Amdocs' extensive network design and deployment expertise, along with its industry-leading operations support system (OSS) platforms, accelerated by NVIDIA NeMo microservices and NVIDIA NIM, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and AWS's robust cloud infrastructure. This collaboration helps service providers inject AI into their networks, simplifying and accelerating the deployment and operation of next-generation autonomous networks.

The Network Deployment Agent leverages Amdocs' Network Analytics and Optimization platform in combination with NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin platform to redefine how network operators plan, deploy, and enhance their networks, ensuring optimal performance and superior customer experiences. The agent can create a digital twin of the network-a dynamic, AI-enhanced simulation that enables predictive insights and real-time decision-making - that helps service providers to:

Optimize network planning : By utilizing NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin platform, service providers can model and simulate network scenarios with unprecedented accuracy, ensuring optimal allocation of resources and proactive identification of potential bottlenecks.

Improve deployment efficiency : The integration of Amdocs' Network Analytics and Optimization platform streamlines deployment processes based on simulated changes, minimizing delays and reducing costs by allowing intelligent, data-driven decision-making throughout the network lifecycle.

Enhance customer experience: Through advanced modeling capabilities, including the simulation of customer premises, building layouts, indoor coverage and customer premises equipment (CPE) placement, service providers can optimize network configurations to deliver better service quality, minimize disruptions, and improve overall satisfaction.

The Network Operations Agent leverages Amdocs' Intelligent Networking Suite in combination with NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices, included in NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform integrated with Amazon SageMaker, to help service providers accelerate their journey towards autonomous network operations. It also utilizes the AWS data analytics ecosystem, including the telco data lake on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Agentic RAG on top of knowledge bases using AWS purpose-built databases.

Specifically, the agent helps service providers to:

Accelerate network issue identification : Rapidly identify service impacting problems based on network anomalies and user behaviors.

Speed network issue mitigation : Analyze required service implementation changes and dynamically recommend network service resolutions.

Proactively address network complexity: Predict likely service degradation events based on historical and anticipated network performance and make recommendations on potential mitigations.

"Service provider networks represent one of the largest opportunities for generative AI-fueled improvement, but they're mission-critical assets, so it's crucial that generative AI in the network be safe, scalable and tailored. Our amAIz Network Agents are game-changers for the industry, providing network operators with the tools they need to safely transform how they plan, deploy and manage their networks." said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy "By leveraging the power of AWS' cloud foundation, Amdocs' advanced network systems and expertise, and NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin and NVIDIA AI Enterprise platforms capabilities, we are enabling service providers to deliver superior customer experiences while maximizing operational efficiency."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

