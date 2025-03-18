George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) ("Stone" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended in December 31, 2024, in a Earnings Release and Presentation which is now posted to the company's Investor Relations website https://investors.stone.co/.
Conference Call
Stone will discuss its 4Q24 and Fiscal Year financial results during a teleconference today, March 18, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BRT.
The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 893 6550 3609| Password: 819157).
You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.
About Stone Co.
Stone Co. is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.
