Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has scheduled a rapid turnaround mission on Electron for OroraTech, a Germany-based global provider of wildfire detection and monitoring solutions.

The mission, named "Finding Hot Wildfires Near You," is set to launch during a window that opens on March 27th UTC and will lift off from Rocket Lab's private orbital launch site Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The mission is being deployed only four months after the launch contract was signed to support OroraTech's season-sensitive requirements for its wildfire detection mission.

Electron will deliver eight of OroraTech's Constellation Phase 1 satellites to a 550km orbit to expand its constellation providing data from space to help tackle wildfire challenges globally. Using AI-driven analytics derived from near-real-time data provided by its satellites' thermal infrared cameras, OroraTech's constellation empowers first responders, governments and those alike with the ability to swiftly address wildfires and hotspots worldwide, significantly enhancing the protection of people, forests, and infrastructure.

"Finding Hot Wildfires Near You" will be Rocket Lab's fifth mission of 2025 and 63rd Electron launch overall, and will bring the total number of satellites delivered to space by Electron to 224.

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 200 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's family of spacecraft have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia.

